GERMANY: - GAINS EXPECTED - After the setback of the previous day, the Dax is expected to gain somewhat in the middle of the week. Broker IG estimated the leading German index 0.3 percent higher at 18,216 points around two and a half hours before the Xetra start. On Tuesday, the Dax had fallen to 18,030 points before a few buyers were found again in the afternoon. On the upside, the aim is to surpass Monday's high of 18,286 points and the 21-day line nine points above it. As on Tuesday afternoon, the momentum of US technology stocks could help. In addition to generally strong semiconductor stocks, Tesla in particular stood out with a price increase of a good 10 percent. Investors thus rewarded unexpectedly good delivery figures for the first quarter. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains with regard to the political situation in France.

USA: - GAINS - On Tuesday, the US stock markets only decided to move upwards in late trading. The Dow Jones Industrial benchmark index had been treading water for a long time due to a lack of momentum, but ended the day up 0.41% at 39,331.85 points. The broad market S&P 500 rose by 0.62% to 5,509.01 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100, on the other hand, built on its gains from the start of the week in early trading and headed for a record high. In the end, the index fell just short of this with a rise of 1.01% to 20,011.89 points. The record high reached on Friday is just under 20,018 points.

ASIA: - OVERWHELMING GAINS - The most important stock markets in Asia mostly made gains on Wednesday. Japan's leading index, the Nikkei 225, continued the previous day's gains with a rise of just over one percent. There were also gains in Australia, India and South Korea. In contrast, the CSI 300 with the most important stocks on the Chinese mainland stock exchanges fell by 0.1 percent in late trading, while the technology-heavy Hang Seng Index in the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong rose by around 1.2 percent.

DAX 18164.06 -0.69%

XDAX 18184.13 -0.68%

EuroSTOXX 50 4906.33 -0.48%

Stoxx50 4490.74 -0.38%

DJIA 39331.85 0.41%

S&P 500 5509.01 0.62%

NASDAQ 100 20011.89 1.01%

Bund future 130.45 -0.03%

Euro/USD 1.0739 -0.06%

USD/Yen 161.80 0.22%

Euro/Yen 173.76 0.17%

Brent 86.67 +0.43 USD

WTI 83.19 +0.38 USD

