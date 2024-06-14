FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)

SHARES

GERMANY: - STABILIZATION - The Dax is likely to stabilize for the time being on Friday after its recent slide. Two hours before the start of Xetra trading, the broker IG estimated that the leading German index was up 0.26 percent at 18,314 points. However, this does not change the fact that it is heading for a weekly loss. As a result of the indication, this falls only slightly to 1.3 percent. The slide of just under two percent and the lowest level since the beginning of May had further clouded the Dax chart on Thursday. The sideways channel of recent weeks was abandoned. "The Dax remains in difficult waters - both technically and psychologically," wrote chart expert Martin Utschneider from Finanzethos in the morning. In addition to the political uncertainty in France and the discussion about a customs dispute with China, the reluctance of the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates is currently preventing investors from taking risks.

USA: - TECHS CONTINUE TO RISE - Led by the technology sector, US stocks continued their record run on Thursday, in part at a slower pace. Weaker than expected increases in producer prices in May were seen as a positive signal for the inflation trend, as was the significant rise in the number of weekly initial jobless claims. A weaker labor market tends to dampen wage growth, which makes it easier for the Fed to combat inflation. However, the Dow Jones Industrial was once again left behind and recorded moderate losses. The leading index is mainly made up of blue chips. While Wall Street's best-known index, the Dow, ended the day with a small loss of 0.17% to 38,647.10 points, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, which is predominantly made up of technology stocks, recorded new highs. The broad market S&P ended the day up 0.23 percent at 5433.74 points. The Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.57 percent to 19,576.92 points.

ASIA: - GAINS IN JAPAN, LOSSES IN CHINA - The most important stock markets in Asia once again failed to find a common direction on Friday. In Tokyo, Japan's leading index, the Nikkei 225, rose by 0.3 percent shortly before the end of trading. The focus here was on monetary policy signals from the Bank of Japan. Although the central bank intends to reduce its bond purchases in the future, it is still taking its time. Some investors had expected the move to be made sooner. As a result, the yen came under pressure. In the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong, the technology-heavy Hang Seng Index fell by just under 0.7 percent and the CSI 300, which tracks the most important stocks on the Chinese mainland stock exchanges, fell by 0.4 percent in late trading.

DAX 18265.68 -1.96%

XDAX 18292.81 -1.74%

EuroSTOXX 50 4935.50 -1.97%

Stoxx50 4506.09 -1.18%

DJIA 38647.10 -0.17%

S&P 500 5433.74 0.23%

NASDAQ 100 19576.92 0.57%

BONDS / FOREIGN EXCHANGE / CRUDE OIL

YIELDS:

Bund future 131.66 -0.14%

DEVISES:

Euro/USD 1.0737 0.00%

USD/Yen 157.96 0.59%

Euro/Yen 169.60 0.59%

CRUDE OIL:

Brent 82.37 -0.38 USD

WTI 78.17 -0.45 USD

