GERMANY: - SMALL GAINS - After two days of losses, the Dax is expected to rise again on Wednesday. Broker IG estimated the leading German index 0.3 percent higher at 18,567 points around two and a half hours before the Xetra start in the morning. After the failed chart breakout on Friday afternoon, it had fallen back to its 50-day moving average on Tuesday. It is a medium-term trend barometer and is only rising slightly. Fresh momentum is coming from Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial is taking the lead from the technology indexes of the Nasdaq, whose record rally had stalled in the previous week. The Dow rallied strongly on Tuesday and only stopped just short of 41,000 points.

USA: - RECORDS - The broad US index S&P 500 also set a new record on Tuesday. At the end of trading, it was up 0.64 percent at 5,667.20 points. The Dow Jones Industrial benchmark index continued its record chase right at the start. It closed 1.85% higher at 40,954.48 points thanks to well-received business figures from Unitedhealth and the continued soaring of Goldman Sachs.

ASIA: - UNIFORM - The most important stock markets in Asia did not follow a uniform direction on Wednesday. In Tokyo, Japan's leading index, the Nikkei 225, fell by 0.44 percent. By contrast, the CSI 300, which includes the most important stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, gained 0.1 percent in China. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index also rose by the same amount. Speculation of a Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election continued to dampen sentiment in Asia.

