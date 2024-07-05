FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SHARES

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GERMANY: - TENDENCY - At the end of a rather strong week, little seems to be happening in the Dax on Friday. Around two and a half hours before the Xetra start, the broker IG valued the leading German index a few points lower at 18,442 points. So far this week, the Dax has gained more than one per cent and is now heading for a third week of stabilization. It has largely made up for the massive price correction in mid-June, except for around 100 points, and can even slowly look back towards the May record of 18,892 points. There is a lack of impetus from Wall Street, as there was no trading on July 4 due to Independence Day. However, the US labor market report will be the highlight of the week this Friday. Following the interest rate turnaround in Europe, it will be checked for signals as to whether the US Federal Reserve can soon follow suit.

USA: - NO TRADING DUE TO HOLIDAY -

ASIA: - CHINA WEAK, NIKKEI LITTLE CHANGED AFTER RECORD - Japan's leading index, the Nikkei 225, ran out of steam on Friday after reaching a record high of just over 41,100 points in early trading. Shortly before the close of trading, the index was down slightly at 40,849 points. The CSI 300, which includes the most important stocks on the Chinese mainland stock exchanges, fell by a good one percent in late trading. The technology-heavy Hang Seng Index in the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong also fell by around one percent.

^

DAX 18450.48 0.41%

XDAX 18463.13 0.27%

EuroSTOXX 50 4987.48 0.44%

Stoxx50 4531.71 0.51%

DJIA (Wednesday) 39308.00 -0.06%

S&P 500 (Wednesday) 5537.02 0.51%

NASDAQ 100 (Wednesday) 20186.63 0.87%

°

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BONDS / FOREIGN EXCHANGE / CRUDE OIL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YIELDS:

^

Bund future 130.66 +0.08%

°

DEVISES:

^

Euro/USD 1.0822 0.09%

USD/Yen 160.65 -0.39%

Euro/Yen 173.85 -0.305

°

CRUDE OIL:

^

Brent 87.17 -0.26 USD

WTI 83.72 -0.16 USD

°

/mis