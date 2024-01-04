FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)

SHARES

GERMANY: - WEAKNESS CONTINUES - The DAX remains in downward mode at the start of the new year. On Tuesday, the leading index had approached its record level in early trading, but then a correction set in, which intensified towards the middle of the week. Indications show that the Dax is now likely to lose further points on Thursday. Two and a half hours before the Xetra start, the broker IG estimated the Dax 0.2 percent lower at 16,510 points. Investors are currently correcting their interest rate cut expectations, which may have become too ambitious, with the falling share prices.

USA: - WEAKER - After a sobering start to the year, especially for technology stocks, the US stock market continued to weaken on Wednesday. The publication of the Fed's latest meeting minutes brought no relief to share prices. The Dow Jones Industrial benchmark index was 0.76% lower at 37,430.19 points at the close of trading on Wall Street. According to the Fed minutes, the members of the Fed see the key interest rate at or near its peak. They are prepared to cut interest rates if the decline in inflation continues in 2024. However, the timing of such a move remains uncertain.

ASIA: - SHARE PRICE LOSSES - The most important stock markets in Asia fell on Thursday. The weak state of the US stock markets at the start of the year continued to depress sentiment in Asia. After the extended New Year break, Japan's leading index, the Nikkei 225, lost 0.5 percent. The Chinese CSI 300, which includes stocks traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, recently fell by 1.4 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell by 0.6 percent.

DAX 16538.39 -1.38

XDAX 16516.72 -1.29

EuroSTOXX 50 4448.13 -1.43

Stoxx50 4077.94 -0.34

DJIA 37430.19 -0.76

S&P 500 4704.81 -0.80

NASDAQ 100 16368.49 -1.06

BONDS / FOREIGN EXCHANGE / CRUDE OIL

YIELDS:

Bund future 137.55 0.01%°

DEVISES:

Euro/USD 1.0932 0.10

USD/Yen 143.78 0.38

Euro/Yen 157.18 0.48

CRUDE OIL:

Brent 78.86 0.61 USD

WTI 73.42 0.72 USD°

