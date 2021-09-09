Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 09/09 09:00:33 am
15521.06 PTS   -0.57%
09/08DAX Ends 1.47% Lower at 15610.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08European Stocks Close Lower Amid Economic Growth Concerns, Rising COVID-19 Cases
MT
09/08Wall Street Treads Water Pre-Bell, Fed Speakers in Focus
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European stock futures slide ahead of ECB meeting

09/09/2021 | 02:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stock futures slid on Thursday, tracking Asian shares lower on concerns of slowing global growth, while expectations were running high for the European Central Bank to announce a timeline to slow down bond purchases later in the day.

Futures tracking Europe's top 50 firms were down 0.6% by 0605 GMT. Among regional markets, UK's FTSE futures led the declines with 0.8% drop and German DAX futures lost 0.5%.

The ECB is expected to slow its bond buying via its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), according to a Reuters poll, but also reassure markets that this is not the start of a gradual exit from easy policy.

Asian shares dropped more than a percent, with Chinese gaming stocks coming under pressure from fresh regulatory scrutiny, while data showed China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DAX
09/08DAX Ends 1.47% Lower at 15610.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08European Stocks Close Lower Amid Economic Growth Concerns, Rising COVID-19 Ca..
MT
09/08Wall Street Treads Water Pre-Bell, Fed Speakers in Focus
MT
09/08STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Track Lower Midday on European Central Bank ..
MT
09/08European Fixed Income Summary
MT
09/08PRESS RELEASE : Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply New World-Class Semico..
DJ
09/08PRESS RELEASE : Delivery Hero opens new tech hub in Turkey to accelerate local a..
DJ
09/07European Bourses Close in Red Ahead of European Central Bank Meeting
MT
09/07DAX Ends 0.56% Lower at 15843.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/07Wall Street in Holding Pattern Pre-Bell as Traders Return After Labor Day Wee..
MT
More news
News of the index components DAX
02:40aMerck KGaA Aims for Around EUR25 Billion in Sales by 2025
DJ
02:35aMERCK : lifts growth forecast for life science tools business
RE
02:30aMERCK : Expects Group Sales to Reach $29.5 Billion in 2025
MT
02:18aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Systems, Google Cloud to Jointly Develop Sovereign Cloud Pr..
MT
01:36aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Blixt Tech To Develop Solid-State Circuit Breakers
MT
01:25aBEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
01:24aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
MD
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DAX
BEIERSDORF AG 104.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.72%
MERCK KGAA 200.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.28%
ADIDAS AG 297.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.28%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 52.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.06%
LINDE PLC 260.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.95%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 10.708 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.96%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 79.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.99%
SAP SE 122.74 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.18%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 42.423 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.31%
Heatmap :