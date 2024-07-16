FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A possible second term of Donald Trump as US president also dampened investor interest in the German stock market on Tuesday. The current rocking boredom could continue for quite a while, said one market observer. The Dax continued its previous day's weakness and closed down 0.39 per cent at 18,518.03 points. The MDax lost 0.43 percent to 25,576.74 points.

By contrast, the US stock market rose again after the previous day's gains. Borsians cited the so-called Trump trade as the reason for these movements. According to them, investors in New York are more comfortable with the fact that Donald Trump's chances of re-election have increased following the assassination attempt at the weekend.

Market strategist Thomas Altmann from QC Partners sees the DAX in the "usual summer slump", which has recently been reflected in particularly low trading volumes. The attempted breakout above the correction trend that has been in place since mid-May has turned into a false breakout for the time being. On Friday, the leading index had risen to its highest level since the beginning of June, which is why some Borsians already saw it on its way to the all-time high of 18,892 points./edh/he