FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Investors reacted with disappointment on Tuesday to the Federal Reserve Chairman's speech to the US Congress. Once again, there were no clear signals for interest rate cuts in the near future. This was discouraging, as the markets are expecting two interest rate cuts, starting in September. However, Jerome Powell gave no indication that such hopes could be fulfilled.

The DAX, which had already been weakening, reacted with further losses. Ultimately, it fell by 1.28 percent to 18,236.19 points. The German benchmark index fell below the much-noticed 21-day line, which indicates the short-term trend, and only found a foothold just above the 100-day line. This trend line for the Dax in the medium term is currently just below 18,160 points.

The MDax, the index for medium-sized companies, fell by 1.15 percent to 25,252.18 points. Some significant losses were also recorded across Europe: The Eurozone leading index EuroStoxx 50 ended the day down 1.33 percent to 4903.62 points and the country bourses in Paris and London also closed weaker. In the USA, meanwhile, the Nasdaq stock market and the S&P 500 continued their record run with small steps, but the Wall Street index Dow Jones Industrial fell slightly.

"The top US monetary policymaker is still not letting us see exactly how long the US Federal Reserve intends to hold on to the current key interest rate level," commented economist Elmar Volker from Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW). Rather, Powell emphasized that monetary policy is exposed to risks from several sides.

The LBBW expert believes that the next interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve is still too early to initiate the hoped-for turnaround in interest rates, but in view of the deteriorating US economy, he still sees September as the "appropriate starting point for a phase of monetary easing".

The biggest losers on the DAX were shares in Mercedes-Benz, which fell by 3.4 percent. They suffered from a downgrade to "underperform" by Bank of America. Analyst Horst Schneider referred to the model cycle of the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer and the expected earnings in the coming years. The average age of the Mercedes fleet is increasing in comparison to the competition, he criticized.

BMW shares rose by 0.7 percent, bucking the weak trend in the European car sector. They were helped by a buy recommendation from the major bank HSBC. With the share price weakness of the past three months, the market worries are now excessively priced in and at the same time a constant performance can be expected from BMW. This makes the share attractive, wrote analyst Michael Tyndall.

Among the second-line stocks in the SDax, Compugroup shares fell by almost a third to their lowest level since summer 2013. The software company for the healthcare industry cut its annual sales and operating profit targets, shocking investors.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro traded at 1.0812 US dollars. The European Central Bank set the reference rate at 1.0814 (Monday: 1.0835) dollars in the afternoon. The dollar thus cost 0.9247 (0.9229) euros.

On the bond market, the current yield fell from 2.59 percent on Monday to 2.58 percent. The bond index Rex rose by 0.10 percent to 124.22 points. The Bund future recently lost 0.35 percent to 130.81 points./ck/he

--- By Claudia Müller, dpa-AFX ---