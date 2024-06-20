Stocks in Germany gained Thursday, as the DAX gained 1.0% to 18254.18.

Among large companies, Evotec SE was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 14%, and Uniper SE surged 5.8%. Hypoport SE rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares surged 5.6%.

Verbio SE posted the largest decline, dropping 5.5%, followed by shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which fell 3.7%. Shares of Auto1 Group SE fell 1.1%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes rose, with the FTSE 100 Index gaining 0.8% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.9% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index added 0.3% to 100.21. Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.4% to $1.07.

In the bond markets, the German 10-year bund increased 2.550 basis points to 2.433%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 0.05 basis point to 4.275%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-24 1247ET