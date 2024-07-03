Stocks in Germany gained Wednesday, as the DAX added 1.2% to 18374.53.

Among large companies, GRENKE AG was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 17%, and Redcare Pharmacy N.V. surged 6.1%. Verbio SE rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares surged 6.1%.

Suess Microtec SE posted the largest decline, falling 4.7%, followed by shares of SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA, which fell 3.3%. Shares of Renk Group AG fell 1.7%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes rose, with the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.6% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.7% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.3% to 100.14. Against the dollar, the euro rose 0.5% to $1.08.

In the bond markets, the German 10-year bund declined 4.04 basis points to 2.567%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.07 basis point to 4.366%.

-This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-24 1233ET