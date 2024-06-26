Stocks in Germany slipped Wednesday, as the DAX declined 0.1% to 18155.24.

Among large companies, Delivery Hero SE posted the largest decline, dropping 6.6%, followed by shares of TUI AG, which dropped 5.5%. Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG dropped 5.1%.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 3.5%, and Nexus AG gained 2.8%. Atoss Software AG rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares gained 2.6%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes fell, with the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.3% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.6% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3% to 100.59. Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.3% to $1.07.

In the bond markets, the German 10-year bund increased 4.160 basis points to 2.453%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 0.06 basis point to 4.308%.

