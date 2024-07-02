Stocks in Germany slipped Tuesday, as the DAX declined 0.7% to 18164.06.

Among large companies, Delivery Hero SE posted the largest decline, dropping 6.1%, followed by shares of Auto1 Group SE, which fell 4.7%. Shares of Talanx AG fell 4.4%.

Hapag-Lloyd AG was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 4.1%, and Siemens Energy AG gained 3.8%. IONOS Group SE rounded out the top three movers on Tuesday, as shares gained 3.5%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes fell, with the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.6% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.4% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 100.60. Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.1% to $1.07.

In the bond markets, the German 10-year bund declined 0.09 basis point to 2.608%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.02 basis point to 4.449%.

