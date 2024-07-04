Stocks in Germany rose Thursday, as the DAX increased 0.4% to 18450.48.

Among large companies, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 13%, and Continental AG surged 9.5%. Suess Microtec SE rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares surged 8.6%.

Ceconomy AG posted the largest decline, falling 3.9%, followed by shares of Hugo Boss AG, which fell 3.6%. Shares of Nagarro SE fell 2.8%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes rose, with the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.9% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.6% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.2% to 100.04. Against the dollar, the euro rose 0.2% to $1.08.

In the bond markets, the German 10-year bund rose 2.080 basis points to 2.588%.

