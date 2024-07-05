Stocks in Germany rose Friday, as the DAX increased 0.1% to 18475.45.

Among large companies, Aixtron SE was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 18%, and Siltronic AG surged 4.5%. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. rounded out the top three movers on Friday, as shares gained 3.9%.

Hapag-Lloyd AG posted the largest decline, dropping 7.6%, followed by shares of Rheinmetall AG, which fell 4.8%. Shares of Uniper SE fell 2.7%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes fell, with the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.5% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% from the previous close.

Against the dollar, the euro rose 0.1% to $1.08.

In the bond markets, the German 10-year bund declined 5.15 basis points to 2.536%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.08 basis point to 4.285%.

-This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-24 1230ET