BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The controversial partial legalization of cannabis in Germany on April 1 presents companies in Germany with new administrative challenges. Will smoking weed be allowed in the workplace in future? Deutsche Presse-Agentur asked several DAX-listed companies how the handling of addictive substances such as alcohol is regulated in the workplace and what will change with the legalization of cannabis. The answers summarized:

Continental

At automotive supplier Continental, the handling of alcohol and other intoxicants is clearly regulated within the framework of local company agreements, as the company announced. As a rule, an absolute ban on alcohol and intoxicants applies at the locations in Germany, and no distinction is made between alcohol, cannabis and other intoxicants. In the context of company events, agreements are made on a case-by-case basis.

Beiersdorf

A safe and healthy working environment for employees is a top priority at the consumer goods group Beiersdorf, according to a spokesperson. In principle, the consumption of all intoxicating substances is prohibited in the workplace. This regulation also includes alcohol and will be extended accordingly to products that are affected by the partial legalization of cannabis. At special company events at the headquarters in Hamburg, alcohol consumption is permitted within certain limits and as an exception. However, there are no plans to extend this exemption to the consumption of products containing THC.

BMW

The car manufacturer BMW announced that it is currently examining the effects of the legal changes on the working environment and company regulations. Talks are being held with the social partners to conclude a separate company agreement on this topic. In principle, "the performance of any work under the influence of intoxicating substances is prohibited".

Daimler Truck

The consumption of alcohol or other intoxicating substances during working hours is prohibited at the commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck. "At Daimler Truck, smoking pot during working hours is prohibited," a spokesperson said.

DHL

Legal or illegal psychoactive substances and their consumption, which can lead to changes in behavior or impaired reaction time, have no place in the workplace, according to the logistics company DHL Group.

Henkel

For the consumer goods company Henkel, cannabis is a narcotic and for this reason, just like alcohol and other substances, should not be consumed in the workplace.

Eon

The energy supplier Eon refers to a company agreement which states: "According to the concept of point sobriety, alcohol and other addictive substances should be consistently avoided in the workplace." Anyone under the influence of addictive substances is no longer able to carry out their work safely and is therefore not allowed to continue doing so. The relevant manager is obliged to intervene.

German Telekom

Dealing with addiction is part of the company's health management system, Deutsche Telekom announced. There are company agreements on dealing with addictive substances, which are now being reviewed with a view to making any necessary adjustments.

Infineon

Chip manufacturer Infineon also referred to a company agreement. According to this agreement, all employees are obliged to ensure health and safety in the workplace to the best of their knowledge and belief. Employees are not permitted to consume alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances that could endanger themselves or others./rwi/DP/he