FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The travel group Tui and the commercial kitchen equipment supplier Rational will be back in the MDax as of this Monday. In addition, the commercial vehicle manufacturer Traton, previously listed in the SDax, will also be included in the German index of 50 medium-sized shares.

For these three companies, the inverter manufacturer SMA Solar and the car rental company Sixt had to leave the MDax and are now in the SDax. Secondly, Morphosys is not only being removed from the MDax due to its takeover by the Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis, but is also leaving the Dax family altogether. The biotechnology company's shares would actually have been included in the SDax.

Accordingly, there are also some changes in the SDax, which comprises 70 stocks. In addition to Sixt and SMA Solar, the perfumery chain Douglas, which returned to the stock exchange in March, can now be traded there for the first time. The insurer W&W has left the index.

Hydrogen specialist Thyssenkrupp Nucera, which should have left the SDax, retains its place, as Pfeiffer Vacuum has to make way. The vacuum pump manufacturer had not published its quarterly financial report on time.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen is also allowed to stay, contrary to the previous announcement by Deutsche Borse, as the freely tradable share of Morphosys fell below the threshold of ten percent a few days ago.

Meanwhile, in the most important German index, the Dax, everything remains the same. The next regular review of the indices by Deutsche Borse will take place on September 4.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). They then have to be rebalanced accordingly, which can have a short-term impact on share prices./ck/ajx/jha/