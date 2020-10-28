Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Xetra  >  DAX    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Investment bank lifts Deutsche to surprise quarterly profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 05:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG, Germany's largest lender, reported a surprise swing to a third-quarter net profit and also upgraded its annual outlook for investment banking revenue, even as it navigates a restructuring and the coronavirus pandemic.

The lender's investment banking arm, which has long been a drag, is proving a bright spot as volatility in markets spurs trading. Deutsche's top executives say the revenue is expected to normalise in the months ahead, but that the division will hold on to some recent gains in market share.

"We see our revenue growth in the investment bank as much more than just market driven," Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing plans to tell analysts later on Wednesday, according to a transcript of his comments.

The bank turned in a profit attributable to shareholders of 182 million euros ($215 million) for July-September, versus a loss of 942 million euros a year earlier. Deutsche last posted a quarterly profit in January-March 2019.

JPMorgan, which had projected a quarterly loss, called the results a "positive surprise".

Despite the profit, Deutsche shares were down 4%, steeper than a 3.2% fall in the DAX index of bluechips.

Analysts at Citi said it was a "good set of results" but that they remain sellers of the stock. "We believe the investment bank industry backdrop is unlikely to be as supportive" for Deutsche in 2021, Citi said in a note.

'SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER'

Deutsche has lost money for the past five years and has been trying to reverse its fortunes through an overhaul by shedding staff, exiting some businesses and cutting costs.

It has hoped to lean more heavily on its divisions serving private customers and corporations, and less on the investment bank, but revenue growth has stagnated amid the pandemic, low interest rates and fierce competition.

Analysts say the overhaul is starting to show results, but uncertainties stemming from the health crisis remain.

For the quarter just ended, Deutsche's revenue climbed 43% at the investment bank, boosted by a 47% rise in fixed income and currencies. By comparison, investment banking revenue at U.S. banks rose 21% in the quarter, according to Barclays.

Andreas Thomae, a portfolio manager at Deka, an investor in Deutsche, said it was good to see the bank had "won market share from its U.S. peers".

Deutsche said it expects "significantly higher" revenue at the investment bank for 2020, versus prior guidance of "higher".

Executives at the lender say they were monitoring how credit losses accumulate after government measures to help businesses and consumers through the pandemic begin to taper off.

Later in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is slated to hold high-level talks to decide on new restrictions to break a second wave of coronavirus infections.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Hans Seidenstuecker; Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.50% 105.22 Delayed Quote.-40.66%
DAX -3.00% 11694.24 Delayed Quote.-8.95%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.89% 99.33 Delayed Quote.-28.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DAX
05:30aInvestment bank lifts Deutsche to surprise quarterly profit
RE
05:05aEUROPE : European stocks hit late-May lows as lockdown fears rattle investors
RE
04:22aEuropean stocks hit late-May lows as lockdown fears rattle investors
RE
02:12aInvestment bank lifts Deutsche to surprise quarterly profit
RE
10/27EUROPE : European stocks hit one-month low as virus fears dominate
RE
10/27European stocks hit one-month low as virus fears dominate
RE
10/26SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe
RE
10/26Weekly market update : The economic outlook depends on Covid-19
10/26Stocks dip on surging virus cases, stimulus doubts
RE
10/26EUROPE : Virus fears sink European stocks
RE
More news
News of the index components DAX
05:38aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Sell rating from RBC
MD
05:36aBEIERSDORF AG : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
05:20aBEIERSDORF AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:19aBASF SE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
05:18aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
05:05aGOING DIGITAL IN INDONESIA : FUSO distributor begins innovative online sales app..
PU
04:54aBASF : says to review dividend policy in February
RE
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
DELIVERY HERO SE 99.63 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.08%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 7.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.57%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 24.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.47%
BMW AG 58.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.51%
COVESTRO AG 40.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.11%
BASF SE 47.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.24%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 94.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.68%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group