Investment bank lifts Deutsche to surprise quarterly profit

The lender's investment banking arm, which has long been a drag, is proving a bright spot as volatility in markets spurs trading. Deutsche's top executives say the revenue is expected to normalise in the months ahead, but that the division will hold on to some recent gains in market share.

"We see our revenue growth in the investment bank as much more than just market driven," Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing plans to tell analysts later on Wednesday, according to a transcript of his comments.

The bank turned in a profit attributable to shareholders of 182 million euros ($215 million) for July-September, versus a loss of 942 million euros a year earlier. Deutsche last posted a quarterly profit in January-March 2019.

JPMorgan, which had projected a quarterly loss, called the results a "positive surprise".

Despite the profit, Deutsche shares were down 4%, steeper than a 3.2% fall in the DAX index of bluechips.

Analysts at Citi said it was a "good set of results" but that they remain sellers of the stock. "We believe the investment bank industry backdrop is unlikely to be as supportive" for Deutsche in 2021, Citi said in a note.

'SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER'

Deutsche has lost money for the past five years and has been trying to reverse its fortunes through an overhaul by shedding staff, exiting some businesses and cutting costs.

It has hoped to lean more heavily on its divisions serving private customers and corporations, and less on the investment bank, but revenue growth has stagnated amid the pandemic, low interest rates and fierce competition.

Analysts say the overhaul is starting to show results, but uncertainties stemming from the health crisis remain.

For the quarter just ended, Deutsche's revenue climbed 43% at the investment bank, boosted by a 47% rise in fixed income and currencies. By comparison, investment banking revenue at U.S. banks rose 21% in the quarter, according to Barclays.

Andreas Thomae, a portfolio manager at Deka, an investor in Deutsche, said it was good to see the bank had "won market share from its U.S. peers".

Deutsche said it expects "significantly higher" revenue at the investment bank for 2020, versus prior guidance of "higher".

Executives at the lender say they were monitoring how credit losses accumulate after government measures to help businesses and consumers through the pandemic begin to taper off.

Later in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is slated to hold high-level talks to decide on new restrictions to break a second wave of coronavirus infections.

