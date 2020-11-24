Log in
DAX    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 11/24 05:33:31 pm
13286.72 PTS   +1.22%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:33aWEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Outperforming in all regions
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/24/2020 | 11:16am EST
Consumer Confidence Dropped in November

Consumers' views of the economic outlook soured in November as coronavirus cases soared across the country, according to survey data released Tuesday. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise as Election Uncertainty Ebbs

The Dow climbed close to the 30000 mark after signs that President-elect Joe Biden's transition process will get underway, easing concerns that the new administration would not get timely access to briefings and key information. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in September

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 7% in the year that ended in September. 

 
Oil Price Rally Signals Optimism on Global Growth

Upbeat coronavirus vaccine trial results in recent weeks and Democratic nominee Joe Biden's recent victory in the U.S. presidential election are igniting fresh gains in oil prices. 

 
Vaccine Hopes Send Record Funds to Emerging Markets

The amount of money flowing into emerging-market funds last week hit an all-time high, as advances in vaccine development and a weaker dollar boosted investors' risk appetite. 

 
Yellen Will Confront a Cooling Economic Recovery, Uncertain Stimulus Prospects

President-elect Joe Biden's pick to be Treasury secretary will play a key role pushing for more aid for an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns. 

 
Germany's DAX Index Changes Rules After Wirecard Collapse

Germany's leading stock index expanded its size and changed rules to boost the quality of its constituent companies, a move sparked in part by the collapse of payment company Wirecard caused by a multibillion-dollar fraud. 

 
When the Coronavirus Pandemic Settles Down, so Will Homeowners

America's housing market has been radically changed by the Covid-19 crisis, and some of those changes will persist. But the first thing to come after the crisis passes will be the hangover. 

 
Airline Stocks Are No Holiday Deal

For those able and willing to fly during the winter holiday season, finding cheap airline tickets is easy. Finding cheap airline stocks is another matter. 

 
Stock-Market Titans Amazon, Google and Facebook Also Lift Commercial Real Estate

The biggest U.S. tech companies are major tenants and acquirers of office and other space; they have expanded their real-estate footprint by more than a quarter this year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.11% 1746.97 Delayed Quote.28.98%
CORELOGIC, INC. -0.79% 77.65 Delayed Quote.79.02%
DAX 1.23% 13286.65 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
FACEBOOK INC 2.18% 274.255 Delayed Quote.30.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.67% 47.96 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
WIRECARD AG -7.71% 0.522 Delayed Quote.-99.47%
WTI 4.73% 45.145 Delayed Quote.-30.81%
News of the index components DAX
10:37aSIEMENS : Ready-to-use industrial edge platform for data processing on the produ..
PU
10:19aDAIMLER AG : Geely Holding Group and its subsidiary brands to join forces on a h..
AQ
10:11aCOVESTRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:49aScania in Chinese Market Drive With Plans for New Production Hub -- Update
DJ
09:36aHENKEL : Invests EUR22 Million to Expand Logistic Center in Spain
DJ
09:31aSIEMENS : Mobility and partners to study automated rail operations
AQ
09:27aCOVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
Chart DAX
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
CONTINENTAL AG 119.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.99%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 208.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.76%
BASF SE 61.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.56%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 155.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.90%
BMW AG 76.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.43%
DELIVERY HERO SE 95.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.31%
RWE AG 34.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.60%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 93.63 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.94%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 40.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.06%
VONOVIA SE 54.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.30%
