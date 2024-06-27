FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The stagnation on the German stock market continued on Thursday. Although the leading Dax index rose slightly in early trading, the recent trading range of around 18,000 to just under 18,400 points remains in place. Investors were able to hold back ahead of Friday's consumer and price data from the USA. In the first few minutes of trading, the Dax was up 0.2 percent at 18,192 points. The MDax of medium-sized companies was also slightly in the green at 25,366 points, up 0.1 percent. The leading eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 also held up well./bek