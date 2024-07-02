FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After a friendly start to the week, investors on the German stock market were initially cautious on Tuesday. The Dax fell by 0.35 percent to 18,225.80 points in the first few minutes of trading. The MDax lost 0.31 percent to 25,167.52 points. The EuroStoxx, the leading eurozone index, fell by around 0.5 percent.

On Monday, the Dax got off to a strong start after the first round of the French election and climbed to 18,460 points in the first few minutes of trading. Ultimately, however, it got stuck at the 50-day average line, which had already been breached in the meantime and now stands at 18,398 points. This leaves plenty of uncertainty with regard to the political landscape in France./edh/mis