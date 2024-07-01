(Repetition: In the 2nd sentence of the 2nd paragraph a typo is corrected, the correct first name is "Marine").

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After the first round of the French election, the Dax is likely to continue its recent stabilization on Monday. Broker IG estimated the leading German index 0.7 percent higher at 18,365 points around two and a half hours before the Xetra start.

In France, right-wing nationalist and bourgeois parties are fighting for power in the country after the first round of the parliamentary elections. Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (RN) is hoping to win an absolute majority in the National Assembly after its expected first-round victory and thus come to power. However, their lead is less clear than feared.

President Emmanuel Macron and the left-wing camp will try to prevent her victory with a united front in the run-off elections on July 7. Both the left-wing alliance and Macron's party have said that they will withdraw in the constituencies where they came third in favor of candidates who are able to beat the Rassemblement National.

On Wall Street, the technology index Nasdaq 100 exceeded 20,000 points for the first time on Friday. However, profit-taking then set in at a new record level. The Nasdaq Composite fared similarly above 18,000 points. Both had a very strong June. The Nasdaq 100 gained over 6 percent, a similar increase to May./ag/zb/men