Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  06:43 2022-12-19 am EST
13943.91 PTS   +0.37%
06:25aImproving Business Climate Helps German Shares Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
MT
06:17aWirecard witness admits guilt but pins German fraud blame on ex-CEO
RE
04:32aPorsche Joins Germany's DAX Index
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wirecard witness admits guilt but pins German fraud blame on ex-CEO

12/19/2022 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former Wirecard CEO Braun attends trial in Munich

MUNICH (Reuters) - The key prosecution witness in Germany's biggest post-war fraud trial admitted guilt on Monday in a scam that led to Wirecard's collapse, but said the company was a "swindle" from the start with former chief executive Markus Braun at its core.

Wirecard's downfall two years ago shook the German business establishment, putting politicians who had backed it and regulators who took years to investigate allegations against the payments company under intense scrutiny.

Oliver Bellenhaus, who was head of Wirecard's subsidiary in Dubai, became a key witness in the case after turning himself in to German authorities in 2020.

Bellenhaus is on trial along with former CEO Braun, who denies wrongdoing and accuses others of running a shadow operation without his knowledge, and one other high-ranking manager of the defunct blue-chip company.

They face charges including fraud and market manipulation and if convicted could be jailed for up to 15 years.

Florian Eder, a lawyer for Bellenhaus, told Reuters that the cooperation of his client should result in a "very significant reduction" in his sentence.

At the start of the trial earlier this month, prosecutors accused the defendants of being part of a gang that invented vast sums of phantom revenue through bogus transactions with partner companies to mislead creditors and investors.

Prosecutors said the deception allowed managers to siphon money out of Wirecard for years.

"Small lies became big lies ... It was a swindle from the beginning," Bellenhaus told the court, saying he deeply regretted his involvement and the damage it caused.

In testimony last week, Braun's lawyers alleged that Bellenhaus was the main perpetrator of the fraud at Wirecard, which began processing payments for pornography and online gambling and rose to be a DAX company worth $28 billion.

But Bellenhaus told the court on Monday it was "blind loyalty" to Braun, whom he described as an "absolutist CEO", that had landed him in court in Munich.

"Braun gave the marching orders and everyone followed."

Founded in 1999 and based in the Munich suburb of Aschheim, Wirecard became a showpiece for a new type of German tech company that could compete with the established titans of Europe's largest economy.

But after successfully lobbying German authorities to investigate those who were scrutinising its finances, Wirecard was eventually forced to admit in June 2020 that 1.9 billion euros were missing from its balance sheet.

A verdict is not expected until 2024 at the earliest.

(Additional reporting Marta Orosz; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Christina Amann


© Reuters 2022
All news about DAX
06:25aImproving Business Climate Helps German Shares Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
MT
06:17aWirecard witness admits guilt but pins German fraud blame on ex-CEO
RE
04:32aPorsche Joins Germany's DAX Index
MT
03:56aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks higher as China begins shaky reopening
AN
01:58aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called higher after bruising w..
AN
12/16European Markets Sink on Hawkish Central Banks, Eurozone Inflation Disappointment
MT
12/16FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
12/16LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Worrying UK data sends stocks down sharply
AN
12/16Stocks Slide in Germany Despite Milder Recession Forecast as Services, Manufacturing Se..
MT
12/16Games Workshop's Deal With Amazon Could Propel Profits
DJ
More news
News of the index components DAX
06:32aBASF JV Delivers First Cathode Active Materials in Japan
MT
05:51aCms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:43aCms : BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:35aInfineon Technologies Completes Power2Power Project with Partners
MT
05:23aCms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:23aCms : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:57aEthiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from COVID this year
RE
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
E.ON SE 9.107 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.00%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 52.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.37%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 52.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.30%
BMW AG 83.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.23%
COVESTRO AG 36.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.11%
MERCK KGAA 179.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.75%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 163.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.34%
PUMA SE 51.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.62%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 35.113 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.49%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 124.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.16%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS