  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  DJ Industrial
  News
  Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Banks lift Dow to record high

01/04/2022 | 05:40pm EST
Investors shifted out of growth stocks and into value stocks, driving the Nasdaq lower but propelling the Dow north to a record high. A surge in Treasury yields for a second day drove down tech and growth stocks, including Monday's big winners, Tesla and Apple.

DataTrek Research Co-Founder Nick Colas said investors are worried about inflation and rising interest rates.

"Yesterday was kind of a first day of the year, first day of the month, first day of the quarter. It's always hard to parse what those money flows really mean. I think we're getting a truer read of what the markets concerned about today, and it clearly is that the 10 year is rising quite quickly."

But those rising Treasury yields pumped up interest rate-sensitive financial stocks. JPMorgan Chase rose nearly 4%. American Express, up over 3%.

Both were among the Dow's top gainers. The blue-chip index rose more than 200 points, but the S&P 500 closed nearly flat and the Nasdaq shed one-and-a-third percent.

Helping mitigate the S&P's drop: Ford's nearly 12% gain. The automaker said it would nearly double annual production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles. Shares of rival GM also rose.


© Reuters 2022
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks lift Dow to record high
RE
04:52pUS Stocks Mixed as Value Sectors, Dow Gain While Nasdaq Stumbles
MT
04:40pUS Stocks Mixed as Investors Look Ahead to Latest Economic Data, Earnings; High-Value T..
MT
04:37pWall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
RE
04:27pFederal Reserve's Balance Sheet Reduction Plan Likely to Span Three Years, UBS Says
MT
04:06pUS Reports More Than One Million COVID-19 Cases; Maryland Governor Declares State of Em..
MT
03:40pUS ECONOMICS : Private Payrolls, FOMC Minutes, Services Sector PMI on Wednesday's Calendar
MT
03:31pTop Cryptocurrencies Decline; Bitcoin Trading Above $46,000
MT
02:06pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Jan. 4
MT
01:50pWage Growth-Led Savings Likely to Benefit US Footwear, Apparel in 2022 Amid Possible In..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:27pMacy's shortens store hours as COVID-19 cases surge
RE
05:02pMerck to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
04:42pApple retreats again, after valuation tops $3 trillion again
RE
04:38pEvercore ISI Adjusts Price Target for Goldman Sachs to $445 From $442, Maintains Outper..
MT
04:30pEvercore ISI Raises Price Target for JPMorgan Chase to $174 From $171, Maintains Outper..
MT
04:04pQualcomm, Microsoft partner on metaverse chip for AR glasses
RE
03:34pWalmart Briefly Shuttered Scores of Stores for Disinfection in December; Shares Drop Tu..
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CATERPILLAR INC. 218.08 Delayed Quote.5.35%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 167.83 Delayed Quote.3.79%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 173.61 Delayed Quote.3.21%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 407.48 Delayed Quote.3.07%
THE BOEING COMPANY 213.63 Delayed Quote.2.78%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 329.01 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
WALMART INC. 142 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 490.9 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 61.25 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 248.23 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
Heatmap :