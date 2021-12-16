Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 12/16 04:20:01 pm
35897.64 PTS   -0.08%
After hours
0.03%
35907.09 PTS
05:11pCORRECTION : US Stocks Close Lower as Tech Sector Stumbles, Omicron Cases Rise
MT
04:52pUS Stocks Close Lower as Tech Sector Stumbles, Omicron Cases Rise
MT
04:35pUS Securities Held Outright by Federal Reserve Rise by $91.33 Billion as of Dec. 15 from Previous Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Bill to clamp down on products from China's Xinjiang passes Congress, Biden next

12/16/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers are seen on the production line at a cotton textile factory in Korla

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday to ban imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, part of Washington's continued pushback https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-us-rights-idUSKBN2B41HM against Beijing's treatment of the country's Uyghur Muslim minority.

The Senate passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act by unanimous consent, sending it to the White House, where President Joe Biden has said he will sign it into law. The House of Representatives passed the bill with a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday.

The measure rushed through Congress this week after lawmakers agreed on a compromise that eliminated differences between bills introduced in the House and Senate.

Republicans and Democrats in the two chambers have been arguing over the Uyghur legislation for months. The dispute complicated passage of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, and has held up the Senate's confirmation of some of Biden's ambassadorial nominees, including his selection of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China.

As they cleared the way for the Uyghur bill's passage on Thursday, lawmakers also agreed to allow a vote later in the day on at least a few of Biden's nominees for diplomatic positions, including Burns.

The compromise legislation keeps a provision creating a "rebuttable presumption" that all goods from Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has set up a network of detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim groups, were made with forced labor, in order to bar such imports.

"It is a horrifying human rights situation, fully sanctioned, as we now know, by the Communist Party of China," Republican Senator Marco Rubio said, urging senators to vote for the bill.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, which supplies much of the world's materials for solar panels, but the U.S. government and many rights groups say Beijing is carrying out genocide there.

Nury Turkel, a Uyghur American who serves as vice chair on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, said the bill's effectiveness would depend on the willingness of the Biden administration to ensure it is effective, especially when companies ask for waivers.

"The possibility of it not being fully implemented is one of my major concerns," Turkel told Reuters. "If this is not fully implemented then it will be a dead lever, just like the Genocide Convention."

Republicans had accused Biden's Democrats of slow-walking the bill because it would complicate the president's renewable energy agenda. Democrats denied that.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai praised the legislation.

"We have a moral and economic imperative to eliminate this practice from our global supply chains, including those that run through Xinjiang, China, and exploit Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities," she said.

In a related development on Thursday, the U.S. government hit dozens of Chinese companies with investment and export restrictions, including top drone maker DJI, accusing them of complicity in the oppression of Uyghurs or of helping the military, further ratcheting up tensions between the world's top two economies.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:11pCORRECTION : US Stocks Close Lower as Tech Sector Stumbles, Omicron Cases Rise
MT
04:52pUS Stocks Close Lower as Tech Sector Stumbles, Omicron Cases Rise
MT
04:35pUS Securities Held Outright by Federal Reserve Rise by $91.33 Billion as of Dec. 15 fro..
MT
04:23pNew York Fed Reports Decline in Dealer Positions in US Treasuries as of Dec. 8 Vs Previ..
MT
04:22pUS Equity and Treasury Closing Levels for Thursday
MT
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Lucia Hiriart, widow of Chilean dictator Pinochet, dies aged ..
RE
04:19pNY Fed Says Dealer Positions in US Treasury Securities Fall $19.5 Billion to $133.12 Bi..
MT
04:00pDecember Manufacturing Activity Drops More Than Expected in Mid-Atlantic, Unchanged in ..
MT
04:00pUS Stocks on Course to Close Mostly Lower as Tech Sector Stumbles, Omicron Cases Rise
MT
03:31pDollar to Keep Climbing in 2022 on Growth Differentials, Tighter Fed Monetary Policy, S..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:09pAMGEN : Accelerating R&D to Speed Medicines to Patients
PU
05:08pCDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID shots over J&J's
AQ
04:39p3M : AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER DATED AS OF DECEMBER 13, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
04:29pCDC Advisers Recommend Against J&J COVID-19 Shot Due to Blood Clotting Concerns
MT
04:28p3M CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:58pPost-it Brand wins 2021 Google Material Design Award for Post-it App
PR
03:29pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Penny Heaton, M.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen Re..
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 52.75 Delayed Quote.4.35%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 163.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.97%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 162.02 Delayed Quote.2.30%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 125.93 Delayed Quote.2.29%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 160.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.93%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 399.53 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
THE BOEING COMPANY 190.79 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 253.12 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 324.9 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
APPLE INC. 172.26 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
Heatmap :