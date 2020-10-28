Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing deepens job cuts as profit slumps on 737 MAX, COVID crises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 11:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle

(Reuters) - Boeing Co reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic and 737 MAX grounding continued to hammer sales, while reaffirming its expectation that U.S. deliveries of the jet would resume before year-end.

The U.S. planemaker also said it was sticking with the deeply reduced twin-aisle production rates announced in July, as well as the goal to hit a build rate of 31 narrowbodies monthly in early 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought air travel to a near halt, pushing major airlines to the brink of bankruptcy and forcing them to seek government aid, cut costs and defer aircraft deliveries - when Boeing gets paid most of the money for new jets.

"While losing money and burning through over $5 billion in three months is hardly good news, at least it wasn't worse than this," Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard wrote in a note.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told analysts on a call that he expects to win 737 MAX approval in time to resume deliveries in the fourth quarter.

Calhoun expects airline traffic to end the year at around 30-35% of 2019 levels, with a return to pre-pandemic levels in about three years - more optimistic than some industry estimates.

As a result of the downturn, Boeing has slashed production, shed thousands of jobs and shifted its jet development strategy, while working to emerge from the depths of the pandemic and the 19-month-old worldwide 737 MAX ban triggered by two fatal accidents.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration was expected to lift its March 2019 grounding order on the 737 MAX as soon as next month, pending approval of software and training changes, meaning the jet could return to service in 2021.

As Boeing scrambles to cut costs, Calhoun told employees in a memo on Wednesday Boeing now expects to eliminate some 30,000 jobs through buyouts, layoffs and attrition - nearly double what it initially planned - for a global workforce of around 130,000 by end-2021.

Boeing also announced a $67 million charge in the quarter on its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker program, which Boeing attributed to COVID-19 disruptions and production issues.

The company's free cash outflow rose to $5.08 billion in the quarter, from $2.89 billion, a year earlier, while total debt jumped to $61 billion, from $19.2 billion.

"With the 737 MAX inching closer to return to service around year-end, we do not expect Boeing to back away from targets for positive free cash flow in 2021 and delivering more than 50% of the 737 MAXs in inventory," J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman said.

Excluding items, Boeing lost $1.39 per share, less than the Wall Street's average expectation of a loss of $2.52 per share, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 29% to $14.14 billion, but topped analysts' estimate of $13.90 billion.

Shares were down about 3% to $150.32 in morning trade, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3%.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)

By Ankit Ajmera and Eric M. Johnson


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.18% 26620.53 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
NASDAQ 100 -3.20% 11231.294348 Delayed Quote.32.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.14% 11076.961533 Delayed Quote.27.40%
S&P 500 -2.98% 3287.08 Delayed Quote.4.95%
THE BOEING COMPANY -3.79% 149.8529 Delayed Quote.-54.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock market 'fear gauge' VIX jumps to highest..
RE
11:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow sink to late-September lows on virus w..
RE
11:05aBoeing deepens job cuts as profit slumps on 737 MAX, COVID crises
RE
10:59aIntel On Pace for Lowest Close in Over a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
10:42aUPS Down Over 6%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March -- Data T..
DJ
10:35aBlackstone third-quarter earnings rise on strong asset sales
RE
10:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Sharply Lower on Rising Virus Cases
DJ
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Sharply Lower on Rising Virus Cases
DJ
09:41aStocks tumble as coronavirus cases surge
08:53aStocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom
RE
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:10aCISCO : Transforming Data Center Operations with Nexus Dashboard
PU
11:10aCISCO : Unboxing The New Cisco Partner Program
PU
11:05aMICROSOFT : Cooler Screens collaborates with Microsoft to deliver immersive digi..
PU
11:05aCISCO : ITOps Reimagined through Intersight, the World's Simplest Hybrid Cloud O..
PU
11:01aCISCO : Delivers New Platform Solutions to Drive Workload Agility Across Public ..
PR
11:01aCISCO : New Cisco Solutions Elevate Resiliency and Security for Critical Legisla..
PR
11:01aCISCO : Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of A..
PR
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 121.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.61%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 240.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.88%
DOW INC. 44.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.99%
CATERPILLAR INC. 151.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.27%
VISA INC. 180.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.87%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 53.655 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group