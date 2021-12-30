Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 12/29 05:02:21 pm
36488.63 PTS   +0.25%
Pre-market
0.14%
36538.37 PTS
07:48aStocks Set for Gains After S&P 500, Dow's Record Highs; Europe Rises, Asia Trades Mixed
MT
07:37aUS Dollar Steady Early Thursday in Quiet Trading
MT
07:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : COVID-19 casts bleak shadow over New Year celebrations, again
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

COVID-19 casts bleak shadow over New Year celebrations, again

12/30/2021 | 07:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italy witnesses a surge in COVID-19 infections

MUMBAI/ROME (Reuters) - COVID-19 will stifle New Year celebrations around the world for the second year running on Friday, with governments in many countries hurriedly scaling back festivities in an effort to contain rampant contagion.

Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with almost one million cases detected on average each day worldwide between Dec. 23 and 29, some 100,000 up on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

Numerous nations registered all-time highs during the previous 24 hours, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, the United States, France and Italy, as the all-conquering Omicron variant spread like wildfire.

Although studies have suggested it is less deadly than some previous variants, many health authorities were taking no chances, telling people the best way to see in 2022 was at home with very few guests - preferably all vaccinated.

In Europe, where almost one million people have died of coronavirus over the past 12 months, traditional concerts and firework displays that typically draw thousands of people on to the streets were cancelled in most major cities, including London, Paris, Zurich, Brussels, Warsaw and Rome.

Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent mass gatherings, with night curfews imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers.

"It is being seen that social gatherings are going on in an unrestricted manner with people flouting all social distancing norms," said Rajesh Tope, the health minister of the western state of Maharashtra of which Mumbai is the capital.

MASS CANCELLATIONS

Earlier this week, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged people to rethink their party plans. "It's better to cancel now and celebrate later, than to celebrate now and grieve later," he said.

However, despite spiking cases, some places are ploughing ahead with events regardless, including Sydney, the first major city to usher in the New Year, which is hosting its annual fireworks spectacular over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Last year, the state banned crowds from attending the fireworks, when case numbers were in the low 100s, compared with more than 12,000 new infections reported on Thursday.

Likewise, New York said it would hold its Times Square party, albeit in a scaled-back version, with far fewer people allowed to watch as the iconic, giant ball drops down a pole to mark the arrival of 2022.

U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that family gatherings where everyone was vaccinated should be all right, but cautioned that large-scale parties were still too dangerous.

"If your plans are to go to a 40-to-50-person New Year's Eve party with all the bells and whistles, and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy new year, I would strongly recommend that this year we do not do that," he said.

Many people have taken the warnings to heart, leaving restaurants and hotels to count the cost of mass cancellations.

Cancelled bookings in Spain's capital would cost the hospitality industry some 350 million euros, 3% of annual revenues, said Jose Antonio Aparicio, the president of Hosteleria Madrid, an industry association.

In Italy, restaurant and club owners called for urgent government support, saying 25%-30% of New Year's Eve dinner bookings had been pulled.

"December ... which alone accounts for 10% of restaurant revenues, is largely compromised," said business group Fipe-Confcommercio.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux worldwide, Writing by Crispian Balmer, Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Rupam Jain and Crispian Balmer


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL -0.75% 7.91 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 36488.63 Delayed Quote.18.92%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.18% 116.2965 Delayed Quote.13.02%
LIKEWISE GROUP PLC 4.35% 48 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.06% 102.57 Delayed Quote.22.03%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:48aStocks Set for Gains After S&P 500, Dow's Record Highs; Europe Rises, Asia Trades Mixed
MT
07:37aUS Dollar Steady Early Thursday in Quiet Trading
MT
07:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : COVID-19 casts bleak shadow over New Year celebrations, again
RE
07:03aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Futures subdued as focus turns to weekly jobless claims
RE
06:10aELON MUSK : Stock Futures Hover After Fresh Wall Street Records
DJ
04:46aDollar ticks up against rivals in thin holiday trading
RE
01:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : For struggling Afghan family, the next meal is a matter of fa..
RE
12/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease
RE
12/29Dow, S&P 500 Finish at All-Time Highs as COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record
MT
12/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease
RE
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:49aOmicron, dollar gains stall world stocks' rally
RE
07:48aJohnson & Johnson Says Booster Shot Shows 85% Effectiveness Against Omicron Hospitaliza..
MT
06:58aJohnson & Johnson Booster Showed Efficacy in South Africa During Omicron Prevalence
DJ
06:31aJohnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 85 Percent Effectiveness against Hospit..
PR
06:17aINTEL : Sells SSD Business and Dalian Facility to SK hynix - Form 8-K
PU
06:12aINTEL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06aJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Booster Said to be 84% Effective Against Omicron Hospitali..
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 167 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.93%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 135.06 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.28%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 173.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.01%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 164.19 Delayed Quote.0.83%
DOW INC. 57.06 Delayed Quote.0.76%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 52.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.29%
WALMART INC. 142.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.33%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 254.54 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 117.95 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 155.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.77%
Heatmap :