Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Connecticut Lawmakers Pass $46 Billion Budget

06/09/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joseph De Avila

The Connecticut Senate gave final passage to a $46.4 billion two-year budget that would boost municipal and education spending without adding new taxes.

The Democratic-controlled state House of Representatives early Wednesday approved the budget plan on a bipartisan basis with nearly two dozen Republican lawmakers voting in favor of the bill. A majority of Republican state Senators also voted in favor of the budget Wednesday evening during the final day of the state's legislative session. It is the first time Republicans have voted in favor of a budget since 2018.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat who had made it a priority to pass a budget without major changes to taxes, said he would sign the bill.

The budget benefited from an influx of $1.75 billion in federal Covid-19 relief funds and booming tax collections, in part fueled by a strong stock market.

Some progressive lawmakers earlier in the year had pushed for raising taxes on capital gains and other changes, but those efforts fell short after Mr. Lamont said he wasn't on board.

The bipartisan approval of this "budget sends a clear message to all of the residents of our great state," Mr. Lamont said. "The investments in equity will lift up our state for generations to come."

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said his caucus felt the state wasn't in a position to consider tax increases.

"I'm very pleased we moved forward with a budget that doesn't have those tax increases," Mr. Candelora said during debate of the bill, before voting for it.

The budget spends $22.7 billion in the fiscal year that begins July 1, an increase of 2.6%. The plan calls for $23.6 billion in spending the following year, an uptick of 3.9%.

The budget boosts funding for cities and towns, as well as education.

The plan also increases payments for the earned-income tax credit, a program that benefits the working poor. It makes investments in nonprofit social- service providers and provides assistance to the restaurant industry, which has struggled during the pandemic.

"This budget reflects our values," said state Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat and chairwoman of the appropriations committee. "It maintains vital services and programs, makes key investments in healthcare, education, justice-related initiatives and workforce development programs."

While the budget drew significant Republican support, some conservative lawmakers weren't happy. Republican state Sen. Rob Sampson said new tax revenues were being introduced outside of the budget process, including a bill passed Tuesday by both chambers of the Legislature that introduces a highway-use fee on commercial trucks.

"There will be revenue generated from that also and it will be used to grow our budget and fund the items contained in this budget," Mr. Sampson said, referring to the highway-use fee.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly said the budget helped Connecticut families because of the lack of tax increases.

"Connecticut families didn't need a new financial burden," he said. "What they needed is a financial break."

While the state is flush with cash this year, the state's Office of Fiscal Analysis projects deficits exceeding $1 billion for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 1929ET

All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:51pJBS Paid $11 Million to Resolve Ransomware Attack -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:48pKeystone XL Oil Project Abandoned by Developer -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:42pJBS Paid $11 Million to Resolve Ransomware Attack -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:38pJBS Paid $11 Million to Resolve Ransomware Attack -- Update
DJ
05:34pJBS Paid $11 Million to Resolve Ransomware Attack
DJ
05:29pConnecticut Lawmakers Pass $46 Billion Budget
DJ
05:27pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:27pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:11pUtilities Shares Climb as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:59pSALESFORCE COM  : Marc Benioff Discusses Q1 Results, Future of Work with Julia L..
PU
05:25pTop U.S. antitrust lawmaker targets Big Tech with new bills -sources
RE
05:20pSALESFORCE COM  : What Does It Really Mean To Be a Customer-Centric Company?
PU
04:38pSALESFORCE COM  : Event Highlights Industry Transformation in a Digital First Wo..
PU
03:28pCISCO  : Vitra & Cisco – Space Meets Technology
PU
03:16pBeech-Nut Nutrition to Exit Single Grain Rice Cereal Baby Food, Recalls One L..
DJ
02:49pBiden Revokes Trump Executive Orders Banning TikTok, WeChat, Initiates Review..
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MERCK & CO., INC. 74.04 Delayed Quote.2.27%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 165.59 Delayed Quote.1.35%
AMGEN INC. 239.52 Delayed Quote.1.14%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 150.67 Delayed Quote.1.07%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 253.59 Delayed Quote.0.40%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 154.74 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 162.94 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 164.09 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
THE BOEING COMPANY 248.06 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
CATERPILLAR INC. 234.65 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
Heatmap :