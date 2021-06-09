Connecticut Lawmakers Pass $46 Billion Budget

By Joseph De Avila

The Connecticut Senate gave final passage to a $46.4 billion two-year budget that would boost municipal and education spending without adding new taxes.

The Democratic-controlled state House of Representatives early Wednesday approved the budget plan on a bipartisan basis with nearly two dozen Republican lawmakers voting in favor of the bill. A majority of Republican state Senators also voted in favor of the budget Wednesday evening during the final day of the state's legislative session. It is the first time Republicans have voted in favor of a budget since 2018.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat who had made it a priority to pass a budget without major changes to taxes, said he would sign the bill.

The budget benefited from an influx of $1.75 billion in federal Covid-19 relief funds and booming tax collections, in part fueled by a strong stock market.

Some progressive lawmakers earlier in the year had pushed for raising taxes on capital gains and other changes, but those efforts fell short after Mr. Lamont said he wasn't on board.

The bipartisan approval of this "budget sends a clear message to all of the residents of our great state," Mr. Lamont said. "The investments in equity will lift up our state for generations to come."

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said his caucus felt the state wasn't in a position to consider tax increases.

"I'm very pleased we moved forward with a budget that doesn't have those tax increases," Mr. Candelora said during debate of the bill, before voting for it.

The budget spends $22.7 billion in the fiscal year that begins July 1, an increase of 2.6%. The plan calls for $23.6 billion in spending the following year, an uptick of 3.9%.

The budget boosts funding for cities and towns, as well as education.

The plan also increases payments for the earned-income tax credit, a program that benefits the working poor. It makes investments in nonprofit social- service providers and provides assistance to the restaurant industry, which has struggled during the pandemic.

"This budget reflects our values," said state Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat and chairwoman of the appropriations committee. "It maintains vital services and programs, makes key investments in healthcare, education, justice-related initiatives and workforce development programs."

While the budget drew significant Republican support, some conservative lawmakers weren't happy. Republican state Sen. Rob Sampson said new tax revenues were being introduced outside of the budget process, including a bill passed Tuesday by both chambers of the Legislature that introduces a highway-use fee on commercial trucks.

"There will be revenue generated from that also and it will be used to grow our budget and fund the items contained in this budget," Mr. Sampson said, referring to the highway-use fee.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly said the budget helped Connecticut families because of the lack of tax increases.

"Connecticut families didn't need a new financial burden," he said. "What they needed is a financial break."

While the state is flush with cash this year, the state's Office of Fiscal Analysis projects deficits exceeding $1 billion for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

