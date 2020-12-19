Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL

DJI says products will remain on sale after U.S. blacklisting

12/19/2020 | 03:04pm EST
(Reuters) - Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, which was added by the United States along with dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday, said its products will remain on sale despite the blacklisting.

"DJI is disappointed in the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision", a representative of the company said in an emailed statement. "Customers in America can continue to buy and use DJI products normally."

The blacklisting of the companies on Friday came as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ratchets up tensions with China in his final weeks in office.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated recently amid the handling of the coronavirus, back and forth of sanctions, an ongoing trade war over tariffs and China's imposition of its national security law in Hong Kong.

U.S. companies are banned from exporting technology to blacklisted companies, which in some cases can block supply chains and make it difficult for U.S. companies to do business with the affected firm. An entity list designation does not bar a company from selling products in the United States.

The U.S. government has previously raised concerns about DJI and other Chinese makers of drones.

In January, the U.S. Interior Department said it was grounding its fleet of about 800 Chinese-made drones and earlier halted additional purchases of such drones.

In May 2019, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned U.S. firms of the risks to company data from Chinese-made drones.

Separately, U.S. lawmakers this month opted not to ban the purchase of Chinese drone technology by U.S. agencies as part of an annual defense bill.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2020
