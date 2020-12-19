Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
DJI says products will remain on sale after U.S. blacklisting - TechCrunch

12/19/2020 | 12:52pm EST
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, which was added by the United States along with dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday, told TechCrunch that its products will remain on sale despite the blacklisting.

"DJI is disappointed in the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision", a representative of the company was quoted as saying by TechCrunch https://tcrn.ch/2LSCEhu. "Customers in America can continue to buy and use DJI products normally."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


