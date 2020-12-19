DJI says products will remain on sale after U.S. blacklisting - TechCrunch

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI
Technology Co Ltd, which was added by the United States along
with dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday,
told TechCrunch that its products will remain on sale despite
the blacklisting.
"DJI is disappointed in the U.S. Department of Commerce's
decision", a representative of the company was quoted as saying
by TechCrunch https://tcrn.ch/2LSCEhu. "Customers in America can
continue to buy and use DJI products normally."
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)