Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/13 05:17:11 pm
35515.38 PTS   +0.04%
05:37pDow Jones Industrial Average : Disney helps lift Dow to record high
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.1797 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : Disney helps lift Dow to record high

08/13/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It was a day of small moves for the major U.S. indices Friday as investors weighed a staggering drop in consumer sentiment against rosy quarterly results from Walt Disney.

Minor gains were still enough to push the Dow and the S&P 500 to their fourth straight record closing high. The Nasdaq was up 6 points.

U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to a decade low, according to the early August reading from the University of Michigan. The sharp decline in consumer attitudes was across all income groups, ages, education levels and regions. American consumers are worried about inflation and the health crisis.

Chris Wang, research director at Runnymede Capital Management says Friday's survey is a reminder that the health crisis remains a risk, but not enough to derail the stock market's long-term run.

"Overall, the market just continues to grind higher because we have a lot of liquidity coming from the fiscal and monetary stimulus plus strong economic growth. So I think that sets up for the continued bull market, even if it's a slow grind higher."

Walt Disney was a source of optimism one day after announcing stronger-than-expected subscriber numbers for Disney+ and a return to profitability at its theme parks. Shares of Disney rallied less than a full percent.

Boeing is sending its Starliner spacecraft back to the factory in an effort to find out what's wrong with its propulsion system valves. The decision means the launch date for the Starliner is delayed once again. Boeing is competing with Elon Musk's SpaceX to take NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. Shares of Boeing had a drop of more than one percent.


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:37pDow Jones Industrial Average : Disney helps lift Dow to record high
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.1797 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3866 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.56% to 109.61 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.21% Higher at 20518.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.32% Lower at 121193.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.74% Higher at 51490.94 -..
DJ
05:27pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.59% Higher at 69544.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pUtilities Up On Demand For Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:52pAPPLE : Jury awards Optis $300 million in second patent trial against Apple
RE
05:47pAPPLE : After criticism, Apple to only seek abuse images flagged in multiple nat..
RE
04:53pSTREET COLOR : Intel Reportedly Discloses Small Stake in Crypto Exchange Coinbas..
MT
04:42pJPMORGAN CHASE : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:28pWalt Disney, Pilgrim's Pride rise; Best Buy, JPMorgan fall
AQ
04:22p3M : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.48 Per Share, Payable Sept. 12 to Shareh..
MT
04:17p3M : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 251.56 Delayed Quote.1.28%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 292.85 Delayed Quote.1.05%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 181.08 Delayed Quote.1.00%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 238.82 Delayed Quote.0.91%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 409.67 Delayed Quote.0.91%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 331.32 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 410.78 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 159.98 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 166.08 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
THE BOEING COMPANY 234.46 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
Heatmap :