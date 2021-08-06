Dow Jones Industrial Average : Jobs spurt send Dow, S&P to record highs

The Dow rallied 144 points. The S&P 500 gained 7. The Nasdaq, however, had a down day as higher interest rates dampened demand for high-flying tech names.

The word of the day was: jobs. The U.S. economy added 943,000 new jobs in July - that was the biggest hiring number in nearly a year - and a much bigger jump in job growth than expected. Hiring in the education field was surprisingly stronger than normal. The unemployment rate dropped to a 16-month low of 5.4 percent from 5.9 percent the month before. And there was more good news for workers: average paychecks were 4 percent bigger on a year-over-year basis.

Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco explains what he thinks Friday's jobs report means for the Federal Reserve.

"I think what's critical is that the real unemployment rate in this country, so real unemployment considering people who are marginally attached to the labor force or are part time for economic reasons, is still above 9 percent. And so that's come down meaningfully, but still above 9 percent. So the Federal Reserve will go at this gradually, but today's news probably suggests to them we don't necessarily need to be buying $120 billion of assets every single month."

Wall Street expects Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to drop hints in a speech later this month on the future of the Fed's bond-buying program, which has been been providing unprecedented support to the economy.

In company news, United Airlines became the first major U.S. air carrier to mandate that all of its domestic employees be vaccinated. Proof must be shown beginning this fall. The union representing United flight attendants backed the move. Shares of United ended the day higher.

And here's another first: JPMorgan Chase received Chinese regulatory approval to become the first foreign owner of a brokerage in China. Shares of America's biggest bank jumped nearly 3 percent.