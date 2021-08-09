Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : S&P dips as energy shares fall

08/09/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A drop in energy stocks dragged the Dow and S&P 500 down Monday from record levels.

Investors grew concerned about fuel demand after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases and new business restrictions especially in China, the world's second biggest consumer of oil.

Chevron was the leading decliner on the Dow, which ended three tenths of a percent lower.

The S&P dipped a tenth of a percent. But the Nasdaq finished up nearly two-tenths of a percent on gains by vaccine makers Moderna, BioNTech and Novavax.

ClearBridge Investments Investment Strategist Jeffrey Schulze:

"The markets are being moved by Delta fears and this is clearly evident in the oil markets. You're seeing a continued sell off from the end of last week as a lot of Asian economies are shutting down or pulling back their economic reopening. But I think that this is a buy-the-dip type of opportunity. And the one reason why I say that I think Delta cases are peaking here in the U.S."

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line, a company that has been slammed by the health crisis, fell nearly 1% despite a favorable court decision.

A federal judge ruled Sunday that the cruise operator can demand that passengers show proof of vaccination before boarding a ship.

The judgement dealt a big blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' effort to ban so-called "vaccine passports."

Shares of poultry producer Sanderson Farms gained 7%, after it agreed to be bought by commodities trader Cargill and investment firm Continental Grain for $4.5 billion.

Shares of its rival, Tyson Foods, rose over 8%. The company raised its full-year revenue forecast due to strong demand for beef as U.S. restaurants and hotels recovered.


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:46pDow Jones Industrial Average : S&P dips as energy shares fall
RE
05:44pUS Stocks Mixed as COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Surge to 6-Month Highs; V..
MT
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 87.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.24% to $1.1736 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.19% to $1.3846 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 110.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pUtilities Tick Down As Traders Hedge On Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Flat As Dish Earnings Come In Mixed -- Communications..
DJ
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 20437.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 123019.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:32p3M CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pAMGEN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
02:50pWALMART : Amazon, Walmart-Backed Flipkart to Face Antitrust Probe in India Follo..
MT
02:42pAPPLE : says photos in iCloud will be checked by child abuse detection system
RE
01:16pWALMART : Skirts Tough Questions About Security Practices Before 2019 Mass Shoot..
PR
12:09pAPPLE : "Shall Be" Language May Not Effectuate A Present Automatic Assignment Of..
AQ
11:09aCISCO : best technology for safe, seamless live events
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 47.44 Delayed Quote.0.72%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 142.18 Delayed Quote.0.54%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 399.88 Delayed Quote.0.50%
THE BOEING COMPANY 232.27 Delayed Quote.0.41%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 153.37 Delayed Quote.0.36%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 234.68 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 141.25 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
AMGEN INC. 227.89 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 410.87 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 100.25 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
Heatmap :