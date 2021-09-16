Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Dow Jones Industrial Average : S&P dips as rising yields offset strong retail data

09/16/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Good news for the economy on Main Street turned out to be too good for much of Wall Street. An unexpectedly strong retail sales report prompted a sell-off in tech stocks, helping drag down the Dow and S&P 500 Thursday.

Retail sales grew despite Hurricane Ida and the Delta variant, and that helped drive up stocks of retailers like The Gap and Tapestry. But it also triggered a rise in bond yields, which led investors to unload rate-sensitive, market leading tech titans like Apple and Alphabet.

Terence Gabriel is Stocks Buzz Analyst at Thomson Reuters.

"Stronger-than-expected economic data gets the market worrying again that the Fed is going to taper aggressively, so it's a difficult moment for the market to be in."

The Dow and S&P 500 declined nearly two-tenths of a percent. But a rally by Amazon helped lift the Nasdaq a tenth of a percent.

U.S.-based casino operators with operations in Macau extended their steep slide. J.P. Morgan downgraded Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and Melco Resorts to "neutral" from "overweight" after Macau launched a regulatory overhaul.

Shares of Ford Motor gained one-and-a-third percent. The automaker said it'll boost production of its electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning due to strong demand. Sales start next spring.


© Reuters 2021
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 260.36 Delayed Quote.1.64%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 243.21 Delayed Quote.0.93%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 336.39 Delayed Quote.0.91%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 162.63 Delayed Quote.0.80%
WALMART INC. 145.03 Delayed Quote.0.33%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 55.35 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
CATERPILLAR INC. 203.6 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
MERCK & CO., INC. 71.97 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
DOW INC. 59.47 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 396.68 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
Heatmap :