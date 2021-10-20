Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : Strong earnings reports lift Wall Street

10/20/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Better-than-expected earnings drove the Dow and S&P 500 higher Wednesday.

Strong forecasts from Anthem and Abbott Laboratories lifted healthcare stocks for a second day. The Dow hit an intraday record high, gaining roughly four-tenth percent as did the S&P 500. But tech stocks took a breather, leaving the Nasdaq just below breakeven.

Washington Crossing Advisors Senior Portfolio Manager Chad Morganlander said investors for now are brushing off concerns about rising materials prices and labor shortages.

"It's our belief that that investors, in particular analysts are penciling in that these cost pressures that you're seeing over the last several quarters will start to subside when you get into, say, the early parts of 2022. So this they believe is that famous word - transitory."

Shares of PayPal fell and Pinterest jumped. Sources said the fintech company is offering $45 billion to buy the online scrapbook, a move that could allow PayPal to capture more e-commerce growth and diversify its income through ad revenue.

Facebook's name could be getting a facelift. The Verge reported that the social networking giant plans to rebrand itself with a new group name. Shares inched higher.

After the bell, shares of Tesla declined even though quarterly revenue topped analysts' estimates. The electric car maker navigated through a global chip shortage to post record deliveries, but one analyst estimates that supply chain issues are still a worry.


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:50pUS Stocks Gain for Sixth Day; Dow Sets Intraday Record as Verizon Earnings Impress
MT
04:47pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Gain for Sixth Day; Dow Sets Intraday Record as Verizon Earnings ..
MT
04:11pWhite House Unveils COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan for Children Ages 5 to 11 Upon A..
MT
04:00pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Crude Oil Due to Cool Off on Profit-Taking, Still Bullish Long-Term, Janne..
MT
03:26pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Higher-Income Shoppers Seen Lifting Holiday Spending This Year as Supply W..
MT
03:12pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Down 4.2%, Pulled Lower by Coal, Motor Vehicles
MT
03:03pDJ INDUSTRIAL : September US Existing-Home Sales Seen Rising to 6.09 Million Annual Rate
MT
03:02pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Oct. 20
MT
03:01pEconomic Activity Growth Moderate as Supply Chain, Worker Shortage, Delta Variant Uncer..
MT
02:41pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Several Fed Districts Reported Slower Growth in Recent Period, Fed's Beige..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:28pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.4775 a Share, Payable Dec. 1..
MT
05:14pSALESFORCE COM : Your Instinct Still Matters – Why Data Alone Isn't Enough to Drive ..
PU
05:12pCISCO : Change In Product Categories And ARR Update
PR
04:31pIBM TO EXIT 2021 IN POSITION TO DELI : Bloomberg
MT
04:23pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM REPORTS 2021 THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:23pSALESFORCE COM : Want Gen Z and Millennials to Commit to Your Wireless or Internet Service..
PU
04:21pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Q3 Earnings Decline, Revenue Gains
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 435.09 Delayed Quote.2.52%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 53.61 Delayed Quote.2.41%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 158.69 Delayed Quote.2.12%
MERCK & CO., INC. 81.07 Delayed Quote.1.99%
CATERPILLAR INC. 204.19 Delayed Quote.1.52%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 170.55 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 290.09 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
VISA 231.42 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 407.89 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 239.72 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
Heatmap :