Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : Tesla powers S&P 500 to fresh record high

10/25/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow and S&P 500 notched record closing highs amid ongoing earnings optimism and a mega order for electric car maker Tesla.

The Dow gained 64 points. The S&P 500 rose 21 points. The Nasdaq jumped 136 points.

For the first time in Tesla's history, the company hit a market cap of more than $1 trillion on the stock market. That put it into an elite club of companies Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft , Apple and Amazon - to do so. Monday's stock surge for Tesla came after rental car company Hertz announced that it would buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Elon Musk.

Hilary Kramer of Kramer Capital Research sees Tesla's surge stock as market warning signal.

"Today the market capitalization of Tesla rose $100 billion on what will be $500 million of an increase in gross profit, not just over a year, but over an extended period of time. It's completely out of whack. It's like valuations have lost their mind. And there's all this speculation. It's almost like Tesla is the equivalent to bitcoin. It just tells us it's one more point to the fact that we are in a speculative bubble."

Shares of Tesla closed above the $1,000 mark for the first time in history - closing up by 12.6 percent.

PayPal said it is not interested in acquiring Pinterest at this time, following speculation last week that a $45 billion deal was in the works. Shares of PayPal jumped nearly 3 percent. That news was a blow to Pinterest, which is grappling with a slowdown in user growth. Shares of Pinterest slumped nearly 13 percent.

After the close - big earnings news from Facebook following weeks of damaging news coverage and company leaks. The leading social network beat profit forecasts. Sales came in below expectations. Monthly active users fell shy of analysts' predictions. Facebook guided sales estimates lower - citing privacy changes to Apple's operating system.


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:53pStocks gain as upbeat Wall St earnings lift outlook
RE
05:51pDow Jones Industrial Average : Tesla powers S&P 500 to fresh record high
RE
05:08pDow, S&P End Monday at Record Highs as Tesla Soars on Hertz Order
MT
04:56pCLOSE UPDATE : Dow, S&P End Monday at Record Highs Ahead of Busy Earnings Week
MT
04:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow close at new highs as Facebook starts heavy earn..
RE
03:53pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Dow, S&P Hit Intraday Records Ahead of Close as Investors Focus on Busy Ea..
MT
03:49pUS ECONOMICS : New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence Top Tuesday's Slate
MT
03:01pChicago Fed National Activity Index Contracts in September
MT
02:52pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Oct. 25
MT
02:49pDJ INDUSTRIAL : September US New-Home Sales Seen Rising to 757,000 Annual Rate
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:38pINSIDER SELL : Jpmorgan chase
MT
04:30pAPPLE REPORTEDLY 'VERY LIKELY' TO FA : The Information
MT
04:03pTech Stocks Hanging Onto Modest Gains, Supported by Chipmakers
MT
02:53pAPPLE : once threatened Facebook ban over Mideast maid abuse
AQ
02:36pBOEING : Blue Origin, partners announce plans for private space station
AQ
02:14pTHE APJC INNOVATION CHALLENGE : Merging Technology and Outcomes that Benefit the Community
PU
01:24pSALESFORCE COM : Stakeholders Want Better Sustainability Reporting — How You Can Pre..
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 172.01 Delayed Quote.1.53%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 371.26 Delayed Quote.1.44%
WALMART INC. 150.06 Delayed Quote.1.16%
VISA 233.88 Delayed Quote.1.15%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 113.85 Delayed Quote.0.93%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 161.58 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 170.94 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 52.58 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
AMGEN INC. 207.63 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 182.31 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
Heatmap :