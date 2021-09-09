Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  DJ Industrial
  News
  Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/09 05:04:25 pm
34879.38 PTS   -0.43%
09/09 05:04:25 pm - Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks fall despite jobless claims drop
RE
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.26% to 87.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
Euro Gains 0.06% to $1.1825 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks fall despite jobless claims drop

09/09/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
The Dow and S&P 500 tried to snap a three-day losing streak Thursday but failed in the end, after a bigger-than-expected drop in new unemployment applications failed to soothe economic jitters that have lingered ever since last week's dismal jobs report.

Blue chips fell 150 points. The S&P 500 lost 20. The Nasdaq was down as well - it shed 38 points.

New filings for jobless claims dropped last week to 310,000 that's a fresh low since the health crisis pushed millions out of work last year. The decline came despite a rise in applications by southern states devastated by Hurricane Ida.

But investors are still worried about the downside risks to this economy, says Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

"So I think the message from the data is things are getting better, but we've got a lot of work to do and I think that shows up not just if you look at the continuing claims number, which has worked its way down, but still elevated. And clearly the bumpiness that we've seen in the non-farm payroll numbers, especially the last month's report, which clearly disappointed."

Despite the market's overall weakness - there were pockets of strength.

Lululemon, the company that popularized the term "athleisurewear", - smashed quarterly sales and profit forecasts. It also raised its revenue and earnings outlook for the year. Shares of Lululemon surged roughly 10-1/2 percent.

Moderna was another winner. The vaccine maker said it is working on a one-shot COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu vaccine combo. Shares of Moderna jumped nearly 8 percent.

But on the downside: video game stocks. China has temporarily slowed down approval for all new online games, as it tries to halt a gaming addiction among Chinese youth, local media reported. Shares of Activision Blizzard, the U.S. company behind the popular "Call of Duty" game, lost almost 3 percent.


All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:53pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks fall despite jobless claims drop
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.26% to 87.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.06% to $1.1825 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.48% to $1.3836 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.48% to 109.74 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Down As Deal Activity Offsets Growth Concerns -- Comm..
DJ
05:27pTech Down Amid Concerns About Pressure On Chinese Tech Cos -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:27pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 20705.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Higher at 115360.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:31pCHEVRON : Mercuria Announce CNG Fueling Network Joint Venture
BU
05:01pAMGEN : to Present at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conferenc..
PR
04:43pCISCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04:15pHOME DEPOT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pDOW : leaders recognized on 2021 HERoes Women Role Model lists
PR
03:32pSALESFORCE COM : Relationship Building With Distributed Teams
PU
03:05pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : White House targets 20% lower aviation emissions by 20..
RE
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
NIKE, INC. 163.34 Delayed Quote.1.64%
THE BOEING COMPANY 213.94 Delayed Quote.1.21%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 159.19 Delayed Quote.0.44%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 185.91 Delayed Quote.0.41%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 159.39 Delayed Quote.0.29%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 50.57 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
3M COMPANY 185.75 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
MERCK & CO., INC. 73.82 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 168.07 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
AMGEN INC. 215.58 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
