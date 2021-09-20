Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 09/20 08:23:47 pm
33702.85 PTS   -2.55%
02:20pHousing Starts, Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:17pTop Midday Decliners
MT
02:02pComex Copper Settles 3.03% Lower at $4.1170 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks fall on growth worries and China risk, before FOMC

09/20/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Monday, as concerns about the pace of a global recovery spurred a selloff across sectors at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its pandemic-era stimulus.

U.S. Treasury yields also fell as worries about the default of Chinese property developer Evergrande appeared to affect the broader market, with commodities slipping and investors flocking to the perceived safety of bonds.

STORY: [.N] [US/]

MARKET REACTION:

* STOCKS: Dow down 2.24%, S&P 500 down 2.20%, Nasdaq down 2.61%

* BONDS: Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 20/32 in price to yield 1.304%, from 1.37% late on Friday. [US/]

* FOREX: The dollar index rose 0.004%, with the euro up 0.04% to $1.173. [FRX/]

* VIX: The VIX was up 27% at 26.36

COMMENTS:

JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, CRESSET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, CHICAGO

"Investors are concerned that the Evergrande issue is going represent a domino... Investors are tending to sell first and look into it to later."

PAUL NOLTE, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, KINGSVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, CHICAGO

"We've been calling for a correction for forever and we may finally be getting it. We've been waiting for a genesis and we might be seeing it coming from China.

"But we're not seeing the movement to safe havens that you'd expect if this were a more concerning decline. Bonds are rallying a little bit, Dollar's rallying a little bit, but we're not seeing that huge movement.

"The Fed meeting this week will be a big deal, but outside of that, there's the politics of the debt ceiling. There's plenty of stuff out there, but it's all been out there for six months."

JAKE DOLLARHIDE, CEO, LONGBOW ASSET MANAGEMENT, TULSA, OKLAHOMA

"We're due for a correction. It's like the market is addicted to buying the dip. Every time it goes down five or six percent, all this liquidity jumps in to prop us back up."

"Today, the market is down because of the Chinese real estate contagion threat, despite a lot of good headlines recently on COVID. The market is done trading on COVID, it wants to trade on something else, it's looking for the next big thing."

JIM VOGEL, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, FHN FINANCIAL, MEMPHIS

"The long end of the curve has been flatter over the last couple of weeks, which implies a certain degree of hedging already in front of equity or other risk concerns in other asset classes. There's not a great deal of room to do more right now based on this size of move to protect against further risk.

"It's not that people (bond traders) are shrugging this off. But they're somewhat already positioned in terms of Treasuries for a sell-off, not necessarily one of this size. You've got an awful lot of people that are not yet willing to buy in front of the FOMC on Wednesday. It just seems like a low payoff event because if you think about what could send rates fundamentally lower from here, it would have to be a pretty dovish Fed and we have not seen that kind of guidance from any of the speakers before the blackout started.

"There's possible upside in buying today, but all things considered, particularly if China comes back and does anything to support its markets overnight, then if you've got some downside risk to committing here today."

(Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
02:20pHousing Starts, Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:17pTop Midday Decliners
MT
02:02pComex Copper Settles 3.03% Lower at $4.1170 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Settles 0.59% Lower at $22.163 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.71% Higher at $1761.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:52pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks fall on growth worries and China r..
RE
01:40pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:36pUBS Group Down Over 6%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020..
DJ
01:35pAladdin Healthcare Technologies SE english
DJ
01:35pPRESS RELEASE : 21Shares announces listing of Solana and Polkadot ETPs on Eurone..
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:32pSALESFORCE COM : Multinational Utility ENGIE Unifies Data across Salesforce Cust..
PU
01:22pNIKE : The 2021-22 Third Kits Bring the Magic of European Nights
PU
01:12pAPPLE : WatchOS 8 is available today
PU
01:12pAPPLE : IPadOS 15 is available today
PU
01:12pAPPLE : IOS 15 is available today
PU
12:02pGoldman Sachs on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Year -- Data Tal..
DJ
11:52aMICROSOFT : donates $100 million to Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to accelerate a..
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MERCK & CO., INC. 71.705 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.03%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 176.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.60%
DOW INC. 55.415 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.04%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 151.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.16%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 373.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.48%
CATERPILLAR INC. 189.375 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.19%
Heatmap :