    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/23 05:16:33 pm
35061.55 PTS   +0.68%
05:50pDow Jones Industrial Average : Wall Street closes at record highs
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 87.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.29% to $1.1772 -- Data Talk
DJ
Dow Jones Industrial Average : Wall Street closes at record highs

07/23/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
The Dow closed above 35000 for the first time Friday, joining the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in ending at record highs.

Upbeat earnings from social media companies like Twitter and Snap had investors snapping up tech stocks.

The blue-chip index gained 0.7%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq added 1%.

On the week, all three indexes made big advances.

For now, Wall Street has brushed off the Delta variant scare that sank stocks on Monday.

WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert:

"I think that the Delta variant, while it's troubling and we are seeing breakthrough cases of those fully vaccinated, is impacting the emerging market countries more than it's impacting the developed countries. And the U.S. has still been strong and it doesn't have as much of an impact."

Shares of Snap jumped 24%. Its quarterly revenue doubled and crushed expectations as its messaging app Snapchat boosted the ranks of its daily active users by 23%.

Tech titans Facebook, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft rallied ahead of their earnings reports next week.

But Intel bucked the tech rally, falling 5% and topping the list of S&P decliners. The chipmaker said it still faces supply constraints, and it issued a disappointing forecast.

Next week, investors will be eyeing the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for clues on when the central bank will begin tightening its accommodative policies.


© Reuters 2021
05:27pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 20188.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.72% Lower at 125052.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.24% Higher at 50268.45 -..
DJ
05:27pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.77% Higher at 64841.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:21pUtilities Up On Broad Stock Market Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:07pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend at WalMart
MT
04:28pSALESFORCE COM : The 4 Most Common Customer Objections, and How Sales Teams Shou..
PU
04:21pAmerican Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall
AQ
03:48pAPP AND WEB ACCESSIBILITY STANDARDS : From Compliance To Belonging
PU
03:48pSALESFORCE COM : What Is ADA Compliance for the Web?
PU
03:32pINTEL : Revenue, Gross Margin Guidance Likely Behind Stock Decline After Q2 Beat
MT
03:24pWALT DISNEY : Disney Cruise Line to Resume US Departures Aug. 9 From Port Canave..
MT
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
VISA 249.02 Delayed Quote.2.00%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 332.84 Delayed Quote.1.89%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 242.96 Delayed Quote.1.80%
NIKE, INC. 166.36 Delayed Quote.1.64%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 139.79 Delayed Quote.1.44%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 55.88 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 150.64 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
DOW INC. 60.11 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 229.32 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
INTEL CORPORATION 53 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
Heatmap :