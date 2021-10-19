Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Dow Jones Industrial Average : Wall Street rises as investors bet on earnings

10/19/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Upbeat earnings results from a pair of Dow components helped drive stocks on Wall Street higher Tuesday, nudging the S&P 500 very close to its all-time high.

Johnson & Johnson and Travelers helped push the blue-chip index up nearly 200 points. The S&P rose for the fifth straight session. It and the Nasdaq gained more than seven-tenth percent.

But Procter & Gamble warned that higher commodity and freight costs would take a bigger bite out of earnings... a good example of why investors should pepper their optimism with caution - says Vespula Capital CEO Jeff Tomasulo.

"I need more data, and I think that's the key, especially coming out of like what we saw come out of Procter and Gamble today we saw some different results come out of J&J. We have Netflix reporting. I want to be again cautious with how some of these companies are reporting the numbers coming out."

J&J's shares rose more than 2% after the drug maker raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2021.

Higher returns on its investments helped Travelers top analysts' targets, lifting the insurer's shares 1.7%.

And shares of digital currency exchange Coinbase Global got a lift from the successful debut by the first ever bitcoin ETF. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF jumped nearly 5%.

After the bell, shares of Netflix rose. The video streaming giant said it expects to add 8.5 million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter, topping estimates. It's banking on the success of the hit series "Squid Game" and content investments to fend off competition.


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:53pUS Stocks Extend Rally Tuesday as Crude Oil Sets Seven-Year High
MT
04:47pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Advance Tuesday as Upbeat Earnings Improves Risk Sentiment
MT
04:40pRichmond Fed's Barkin Says Skills Mismatch, 'Benefits Cliff' Among Four Barriers to Emp..
MT
04:16pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Potential Energy Crisis Looms in Europe Amid Global Gas Shortage, Desjardi..
MT
04:05pDJ INDUSTRIAL : More Housing Inventory to Appear in 2022 Amid 'Increased' Home Constructio..
MT
03:57pUS Stocks Advance Ahead of Tuesday's Close as Upbeat Earnings Improves Risk Sentiment
MT
03:44pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Fed Should Commence Tapering Soon, Fed Governor Waller Says
MT
03:43pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Beige Book, Bond Auction, Bullard Speech Due Wednesday
MT
03:17pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Expect Inflation Will Move Back Toward 2% Next Year, See Upside Risks, Fed..
MT
03:13pDJ INDUSTRIAL : If Inflation High Through 2021, 'More Aggressive Policy Response' May Be W..
MT
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:46pBOEING : Flair Airlines expands fleet, adds 14 new routes in Canada and U.S.
AQ
05:31pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Dow rises 198 points as strong third-quarter earnings roll in
AQ
05:21pSALESFORCE COM : How To Skill up With Salesforce and Become a Trailhead Ranger
PU
04:54pINSIDER SELL : Nike
MT
04:48pMICROSOFT : Wedbush Raises Microsoft's Price Target to $375 From $350 Ahead of Fiscal Q1 R..
MT
04:47pWall Street ends higher as investors bet on positive earnings season
RE
04:44pMERCK : WHO Program Aims to Secure COVID-19 Antiviral Drugs for Poorer Nations for $10 per..
MT
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MERCK & CO., INC. 79.49 Delayed Quote.3.03%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 163.87 Delayed Quote.2.34%
WALMART INC. 144.69 Delayed Quote.2.12%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 111.7 Delayed Quote.1.95%
AMGEN INC. 206.78 Delayed Quote.1.80%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 412.16 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
THE BOEING COMPANY 215.97 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 48.01 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
NIKE, INC. 157.82 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 140.66 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
Heatmap :