Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : Biden's tax plan sinks U.S. stocks

04/22/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stocks on Wall Street sank across the board Thursday on reports that President Joe Biden plans to nearly double the capital gains tax on the wealthy. Sources say Biden will propose hiking that rate as well as the marginal income tax rate to almost 40%.

The tax hikes, according to sources, would fund about $1 trillion in investments in childcare, universal pre-K and paid leave for workers.

The news pressured stocks. The Dow lost more than 320 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both fell about one percent.

RegentAtlantic Investments Co-Head Andy Kapyrin said higher capital gains taxes could hit some of the market's most popular stocks.

"It might make certain investment investments winners versus losers. A lot of people have substantial capital gains in stocks like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, things that they bought, say, five years ago that have quadrupled went up."

Those three tech titans and Tesla were among the leading decliners Thursday. American Airlines was also among the top losers on the S&P even though it and Southwest expressed optimism over a recovery after reporting quarterly losses that were smaller than expected. Southwest shares also declined.

After the bell, shares of Intel fell despite forecasting quarterly revenue that topped analysts' targets. The chipmaker is betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs.


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:49pDow Jones Industrial Average : Biden's tax plan sinks U.S. stocks
RE
05:07pUS Stocks Drop After Biden Said to Seek Big Capital Gains Tax Hike for Top Ea..
MT
05:03pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Drop After Biden Said to Seek Big Capital Gains Tax Hik..
MT
04:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks close down on news of Biden tax proposa..
RE
04:42pUS Dollar Lifted Thursday by Favorable Economic Data
MT
04:38pUS Securities Held Outright by Fed Rise as of April 21 Compared with Previous..
MT
04:33pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : US Securities Held Outright by Federal Reserve Rose by $24.78 B..
MT
04:23pNew York Fed Reports Rise in Dealer Positions in US Treasuries as of April 14..
MT
04:18pNY Fed Says Dealer Positions in US Treasury Securities Rose $3.34 Billion To ..
MT
03:51pUS Stocks On Course to Close Lower as Biden Reportedly Mulling Capital Gains ..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:48pSALESFORCE COM  : Business Insider Covers the Relaunch of Service Cloud and the ..
PU
05:48pSALESFORCE COM  : All About Trailhead, Salesforce's Free Online Learning Platfor..
PU
05:10pCISCO  : Product Takeback and Reuse – One Year Later
PU
05:02pBOEING  : Airlines waiting for word from Boeing on fixing Max planes
AQ
05:02pWALMART  : Releases 2021 Annual Report and Proxy Statement
BU
04:59pGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pCISCO  : Transform IT for Agility, Innovation, and Growth
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 231.35 Delayed Quote.0.34%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 232.96 Delayed Quote.0.30%
VISA 227.57 Delayed Quote.0.05%
3M COMPANY 200.9 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 100.95 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
INTEL CORPORATION 62.57 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 147.37 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 52.58 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
DOW INC. 60.93 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ