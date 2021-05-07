Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/07 03:59:07 pm
34778.81 PTS   +0.67%
After hours
0.01%
34781.11 PTS
04:03pDow Jones Industrial Average : S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries
RE
03:20pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:09pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : March US Consumer Credit Use Surges for Second Straight Month
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries

05/07/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The front facade of the NYSE is seen in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday, while megacap growth stocks drove a recovery on Nasdaq after U.S. jobs data eased concerns over prospects for rising rates.

U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely restrained by shortages of workers, the Labor Department report on Friday showed.

The report alleviated some concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates, which some investors worry would hurt growth companies with high valuations.

"Growth names that were taken to the woodshed are getting another chance, because they will be perceived to be less risky in an environment where there is a slower recovery, and that's really what the jobs data is indicating", said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

Heavily-weighted growth stocks such as Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Alphabet all rose, but all major S&P 500 sectors also ended in green, with energy and real estate leading the advance. Energy and materials hit fresh highs earlier.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.91 points, or 0.66%, to 34,776.44, the S&P 500 gained 30.81 points, or 0.73%, to 4,232.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 119.40 points, or 0.88%, to 13,752.24.

"The anticipation and confirmation of (Federal Reserve) policy staying the same and continued economic recovery with vaccines rollout have fueled these all-time highs, but we do believe the volatility is going to be tightened in the short term," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at Axs Investments.

A raft of upbeat earnings also helped stocks, and S&P 500 earnings are now estimated to have increased 50.4% in the first quarter from a year ago, which would be the highest growth rate since the first quarter of 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

Payments firm Square Inc rose after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as surging demand for bitcoin fueled a jump in cryptocurrency transactions on its application.

Streaming device maker Roku Inc jumped following an upbeat revenue outlook, while fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc gained as it laid out steps to improve the safety of its equipment.

Expedia Group Inc shares rose as analysts raised price targets following the company's upbeat results.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York; additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Krystal Hu


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:03pDow Jones Industrial Average : S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs ..
RE
03:20pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:09pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : March US Consumer Credit Use Surges for Second Straight Month
MT
03:03pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : March US Consumer Credit Rises $25.8 Billion Vs Expected Increa..
MT
02:58pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for May 7
MT
02:51pUS Dollar Trimmed Friday by Weak Employment Report
MT
01:05pAtlanta Fed US Q2 GDP Nowcast Revised Down to 11% Vs. 13.6% Previous
MT
01:02pWall Street Rises Midday, Treasuries Edge Up After Slower Job Growth Data
MT
12:48pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Rises Midday, Treasuries Edge Up After Slower Job Gr..
MT
12:13pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : Wall Street Rises Midday, Treasuries Gain After Slower Nonfarm ..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:01pANALYSIS : Fund managers see value, cyclical stocks running further despite slow..
RE
04:01pS&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries
RE
03:14pCISCO  : Top 5 cyber attacks of 2020—could they have been prevented?
PU
02:54pMICROSOFT  : Imagine Cup World Championship coming May 25; meet the judges
PU
02:52pMERCK  : to Spin Off Organon Women's Health Unit to Shareholders on June 2
MT
02:40pS&P 500, Dow hit record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries
RE
02:31p3M  : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
PR
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 257.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.24%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 161.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.15%
CATERPILLAR INC. 244.385 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.09%
NIKE, INC. 137.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.82%
AMGEN INC. 257.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.43%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 54.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.07%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 146.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.23%
WALMART INC. 140.23 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 58.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.66%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 216.55 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
Heatmap :