Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/13 04:14:45 pm
34021.45 PTS   +1.29%
After hours
-0.04%
34008.32 PTS
04:25pEnergy Drops With Oil Futures As Colonial Pipeline Reopens -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:24pCanadian National Expected to Sweeten Kansas City Southern Bid -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:23pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks end higher in 'buy the dip' session
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks end higher in 'buy the dip' session

05/13/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher at the close of a broad rally on Thursday, bouncing back from three straight days of selling on upbeat labor market data.

All three major U.S. stock indexes notched solid gains, with the S&P 500 enjoying its biggest percentage gain in over a month. The Nasdaq, weighed by Tesla Inc, picked up the rear.

Meanwhile, cyclical shares, which stand to benefit most from economic revival, enjoyed the biggest gains.

Recent economic data has prompted inflation fears as scarcity of both materials and workers threatens to send prices surging in the face of a demand boom.

"If this is a footrace, supply chains are still tying their shoes," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. "But they will catch up with demand fairly quickly."

But on Thursday, investors appeared to be focusing on the glass-half-full side of the demand/supply equation.

This was evidenced by the outperformance of small caps, chips and transports, economically sensitive stocks that stand to gain as the United States emerges from the pandemic recession.

"Sectors and stocks that were hurt most significantly by yesterday's sell-off rebounded strongly today given that economic growth is expected to remain strong throughout the year and any inflation is likely to be temporary," Carter added.

New applications for unemployment insurance continue to fall, according to jobless claims data from the Labor Department that hit a 14-month low.

Labor Department data also showed producer prices surged last month, building on the inflation surge narrative of Wednesday's consumer prices report.

"The inflation boogeyman is back right on cue," Carter said. "And will continue to spook markets for the coming months."

But rising prices were widely anticipated, and the U.S. Federal Reserve has provided repeated assurances that it does not foresee those spikes morphing into sustained, long-term inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 433.79 points, or 1.29%, to 34,021.45, the S&P 500 gained 49.46 points, or 1.22%, to 4,112.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 93.31 points, or 0.72%, to 13,124.99.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, 10 ended green, with industrials enjoying the largest percentage gain.

Energy, weighed by a drop in crude prices, was the sole loser, shedding 1.4%. [O/R]

Walt Disney Co shares were down nearly 5% in after-hours trading after posting quarterly results.

Dating app owner Bumble Inc tumbled 14.3%, falling below its initial public offering price, as investors remained cautious about how quickly users will return to in-person meetings.

Boeing Co rose 0.8% after gaining approval from U.S. regulators for a fix of an electrical grounding issue.

Tesla continued its slide, dropping 3.1%, the heaviest drag on the Nasdaq, after boss Elon Musk doubled down on his sudden rejection of cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.91-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 201 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.50 billion shares, compared with the 10.53 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUMBLE INC. -14.31% 40.48 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.29% 34021.45 Delayed Quote.11.97%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:25pEnergy Drops With Oil Futures As Colonial Pipeline Reopens -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:24pCanadian National Expected to Sweeten Kansas City Southern Bid -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:23pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks end higher in 'buy the dip' sessio..
RE
04:01pPRESS RELEASE  : Affimed Announces Publication of -2-
DJ
04:01pPRESS RELEASE  : Affimed Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Clinical C..
DJ
03:58pUS Stocks on Course to Recover From Wednesday's Decline as Jobless Claims Fal..
MT
03:48pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Declining With Sliding Crude Oil Prices
MT
03:29pCorn Drops in Thursday Correction
DJ
03:21pProducer Prices Rose Hotter-Than-Expected 0.6% in April on Steel Spike, Trave..
MT
03:16pBank of Canada Governor Macklem Keeps On Message, notes CIBC
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:23pINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Procter & Gamble
MT
04:23pWALT DISNEY  : Parks, Experiences, Products Segment Drags Down Fiscal Q2 Revenue
MT
04:20p3M CO  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
04:18pWALT DISNEY  : Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Earnings for F…
PU
04:17p3M CO  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pWALT DISNEY CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
04:10pWALT DISNEY  : Earnings Flash (DIS) THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY Posts Q2 Revenue $15..
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 417.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.95%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 325.42 Delayed Quote.2.66%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 157.76 Delayed Quote.2.61%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 161.5 Delayed Quote.2.57%
3M COMPANY 203.41 Delayed Quote.2.28%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 106.68 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 171.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.65%
Heatmap :