Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/07 03:53:55 pm
34696.06 PTS   +0.34%
After hours
-0.04%
34683.86 PTS
03:56pUS Stocks Set to Close Higher Following Release of Fed Minutes
MT
03:51pJob Openings Slightly Increase in May as Hires, Separations Fall
MT
03:47pATLANTA FED PRESIDENT BOSTIC : Will be Patient on Tapering, 'Let Data Come In', Will be Gradual
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks hold gains after Fed minutes, bonds steady, dollar firm

07/07/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasuries prices held gains, keeping yields lower and stock prices stayed mostly higher with the dollar firm on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its latest meeting that largely confirmed market expectations.

At a mid-June meeting, Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," though participants expected progress to continue, according to the minutes.

"Various participants" at the session still felt conditions for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," while others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, said the minutes.

"It looks like they're setting the market up for an announcement on cutting back from this bond buying sometime toward the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter," said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management in Jupiter, Florida.

Stock prices and bond yields had wobbled earlier, reflecting fears that the U.S. economic recovery may be slowing, and of the spread of COVID-19 variants. Those factors clouded the view that rates may rise soon to curb inflation, though many investors believe current inflation signs are temporary.

Bond prices rose during the session, pushing yields lower. At 2:50 p.m. EDT (1850 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.7 basis points to 1.323%. During the session the yield dipped as low as 1.2960%.

U.S. stock prices bounced off session lows to post slight gains for the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.54 points, or 0.18 percent, to 34,640.91, while the broad S&P 500 gained 9.16 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,352.7.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 16.58 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,647.06.

"There's a sense with recent economic data that even if there are some Fed members likely to look towards tapering (asset purchases), the overall policy will stay very loose and uninterrupted because we are not seeing anything indicative of 'too hot'," said Juan Perez, senior FX strategist at Tempus Inc in Washington.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.082 points or 0.09 percent, to 92.628.

Oil prices continued their recent decline. Brent crude was last down $1.23, or down 1.65 percent, at $73.3 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.32, or down 1.8 percent, at $72.05 per barrel.

Gold extended gains to a sixth session, helped by the lower Treasury yields. Spot gold prices rose $6.5627 or 0.37 percent, to $1,803.25 an ounce.[GOL/]

(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Peter Graff, Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

By Alwyn Scott


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:56pUS Stocks Set to Close Higher Following Release of Fed Minutes
MT
03:51pJob Openings Slightly Increase in May as Hires, Separations Fall
MT
03:47pATLANTA FED PRESIDENT BOSTIC : Will be Patient on Tapering, 'Let Data Come In', ..
MT
03:45pATLANTA FED PRESIDENT BOSTIC : 'Getting to the Time' Where Tapering Could be App..
MT
03:34pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : US Dollar Pares Gains After FOMC Minutes
MT
03:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Battered Amid Falling Oil Prices
MT
03:32pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks hold gains after Fed minutes, bond..
RE
03:32pU.S. stocks hold gains after Fed minutes, bonds steady, dollar firm
RE
03:32pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Rises 17%, Led Higher by Coal, Metallic Ores
MT
03:32pICE CLOSING REVIEW  : Overdue Gains for Canola
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
02:00pVISA  : Spending on Crypto-Linked Visa Cards Topped $1 Billion in First Half
MT
01:03pMICROSOFT  : Issues System Update for Printer Security Flaw
MT
12:57pMICROSOFT  : Gates Foundation lays out contingency plan amid high-profile divorc..
RE
11:31aSilicon Valley Patent Attorney Joins Founders Legal in Atlanta
AQ
11:01aBOEING  : to Release Second-Quarter Results on July 28
PR
10:21aMERCK  : FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) i..
AQ
09:56aDOW  : UBS Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $66 From $69, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 329.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.25%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 225.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.04%
DOW INC. 63.645 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.77%
3M COMPANY 199.63 Delayed Quote.1.39%
APPLE INC. 143.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.21%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 135.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.35%
AMGEN INC. 242.76 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 368.13 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 103.055 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
THE BOEING COMPANY 231.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.86%
Heatmap :