Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks rebound following rout, bond yields edge down

05/13/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in New York

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. shares rebounded on Thursday after falling for three consecutive days and benchmark Treasury yields edged lower as investors snapped up technology stocks and shrugged off worries over rising prices, for now.

By early morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%, the S&P 500 was up 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3%.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries, which had climbed 7 basis points overnight in the biggest daily rise in two months, edged lower in early trade to stand at 1.6744%.

"We're certainly oversold here, so remember our 5-percent maxim: buy every S&P 500 down 5 percent close after the first one," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

Against a basket of major peers, the dollar was steady at 90.695, holding gains eked out on Wednesday when the greenback strengthened on data that showed U.S. faster-than-expected acceleration of inflation in April. [USD/]

Before Thursday's recovery in U.S. stocks, world stock markets were spiraling toward their worst week of the year as the rise in U.S. inflation worried bond markets and as red-hot metals, crop and cryptocurrency prices all suffered sudden stops.

Asia took a pounding overnight, London's FTSE was down 2% before lunch, bond, commodity and U.S. futures markets were all deep in the red and Elon Musk and Tesla were no longer accepting bitcoin. [.EU][.N][MET/]

While there were plenty of idiosyncrasies, the overarching worry was that rising inflation pressure in the United States might force the Federal Reserve to start turning off its cheap money that has been driving markets rapidly higher.

"Inflation pressures are going to be rising, and they're not going to be temporary," said Jeremy Gatto, investment manager at Unigestion. "What does that mean? Effectively that (interest) rates will be rising."

Oil prices fell on Thursday despite a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, as market participants took profits following days of buying spurred by a cold snap in the largest U.S. energy-producing state.

Brent crude fell 2.4% 2020, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 2.6%.

For the cryptonites, there was a ray of light as bitcoin steadied at $50,407 after a 13% drop when Elon Musk said Tesla would stop accepting it as payment because of the amount of fossil fuels that go into bitcoin "mining."

Bitcoin is created by high-powered computers competing against other machines to solve complex mathematical puzzles. At current rates the process is estimated to devour about the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands did in 2019.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, gained 1% to $3,852.43.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; additional reporting by Tom Wilson and Marc Jones in London; Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes, Shri Navaratnam, Gareth Jones, Nick Macfie and Dan Grebler)

By Koh Gui Qing and Tom Wilson


© Reuters 2021
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:08aDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks rebound following rout, bond yield..
RE
11:04aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.  : Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Q..
DJ
11:01aDJ INDUSTRIAL  : Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for May 13
MT
11:00aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.  : Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Q..
DJ
10:56aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Desjardins on Friday's March Manufacturing Sales,..
MT
10:51aHyundai Motor Group to Invest $7.4 Billion in U.S. by 2025
DJ
10:45aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : TD on Comparing Canada and U.S. Housing Markets
MT
10:44aDJ INDUSTRIAL  : US Natural Gas Stocks Post Smaller Gain Than Expected in Week t..
MT
10:43aDJ INDUSTRIAL  : April US Industrial Production Expected to Rise on Utilities, M..
MT
10:33aScotiabank Upgrading Its CAD Forecast
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:14aBOEING  : First T-7A Red Hawk Joined in Record Time, Thanks to Digital Design; F..
AQ
11:14aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL  : led Team Creating A Portable Device That Extracts Dri..
AQ
11:14aMEET THE SALES TEAM YOU DIDN'T KNOW : Upsell and Cross-Sell with Field Service ..
PU
11:10aCISCO  : Becoming Future Ready with Marketing Velocity
PU
11:05aBOEING  : FAA approves Boeing fix for jets grounded by electrical flaw
AQ
11:04aWALMART  : The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Is Authorized for Adolescents and Availab..
PU
10:46aSALESFORCE COM  : Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Salesforce.com to $2..
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 323.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.19%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 160.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.14%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 223.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.09%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 243.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.93%
APPLE INC. 125.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.82%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 107.095 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
Heatmap :