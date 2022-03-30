Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Cours en différé.  Delayed USA  -  03/30 04:02:59 pm EDT
35228.81 PTS   -0.19%
After hours
 0.00%
35228.81 PTS
Dow, S&P close lower after 4 days of gains as Russia bombs Ukraine

03/30/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
The logo for the NYSE displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 snapping four-session winning streaks, on waning signs of progress for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia against a backdrop of a hawkish Federal Reserve curbing economic growth.

Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine, a day after promising to scale down operations.

The S&P has rebounded more than 5% in March after starting the year with two straight monthly declines. Still, the benchmark index is on track for its first quarterly decline since the first quarter of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States was reaching full swing.

Stock prices have been sensitive to headlines about any progress for a deal to resolve Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Already-high U.S. inflation has intensified with surging commodity prices such as oil and metals since the war began.

"Ukraine is the controlling narrative for this market, if we are going to get a settlement and we get the potential from that settlement for lower energy prices, which is really the key, and then some sort of return to normalcy in terms of the world economy that is a real positive for the market," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"If not, we are going to continue to just go back and forth here as the market tries to digest who the winners and losers are because there are a lot of unintended consequences coming out of this war," Meckler added.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 29.86 points, or 0.64%, to end at 4,601.74 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 177.48 points, or 1.21%, to 14,442.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.14 points, or 0.18%, to 35,231.05.

As inflation intensifies, so does speculation the Federal Reserve may get more aggressive in raising interest rates, which could put a damper on economic growth.

Reversing Tuesday's performance, the S&P energy index was the leading sector on the plus side. It is up nearly 40% this year, which would mark its strongest quarterly performance ever.

The sector is currently one of only three that are positive on the year and has far outpaced the next closest performer in utilities, which are up nearly 4% on the year but touched a record high on Wednesday for a fourth straight session as investors favor defensive and value stocks.

Recent signals in the bond market that often act as precursors to a recession, with parts of the yield curve having inverted, have fueled a defensive stance among some investors worried about excessively tight Fed policy.

Still, economic data continues to indicate a strong labor market. The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls rose by 455,000 jobs last month after advancing 486,000 in February. Investors will watch for Friday's payrolls report.

Lululemon Athletica Inc surged after forecasting full-year profit and revenue above estimates, as demand for athletic wear remains strong.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Will Dunham and David Gregorio)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2022
