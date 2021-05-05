Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  DJ Industrial
  News
  Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/05 05:13:06 pm
34230.34 PTS   +0.29%
After hours
0.00%
34229.59 PTS
05:50pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow ends at record high, Nasdaq falls as tech slides
RE
05:10pUS Stocks Finish Mixed as Dow Sets Record While Nasdaq Extends Skid
MT
03:57pCanadian dollar posts three-year high as risk appetite climbs
RE
Dow ends at record high, Nasdaq falls as tech slides

05/05/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
The front facade of the NYSE is seen in New York

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, driven higher by energy and other economically sensitive sectors, while the Nasdaq closed in red as megacap growth stocks slipped.

Strong gains by Goldman Sachs, Caterpillar and Chevron sent Dow to the record. Energy and materials continued this week's momentum, leading gains among S&P 500 sectors. Defensive utilities and real estate led sectoral declines.

"Energy, financial, materials, industrials are all outperforming. They tend to be cyclically oriented sectors and tend to benefit during periods when the economies are reopening and expanding," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Strong economic data and earnings pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week, but markets have wobbled amid concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates.

"Once you have markets hitting the highs we have seen recently, the one thing investors are worried about is rising inflation and what that means for profitability of companies," said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The Dow closed at 34,230.34, up by 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.93 points, or 0.07%, to 4,167.59.

The Nasdaq Composite gave up its earlier gains and ended 51.08 points, or 0.37%, lower at 13,582.43.

Megacap technology companies including Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc were down over 1%. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index recovered from a sell-off on Tuesday by rising 0.61%.

Investors sold off tech on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that interest rates might need to rise in an overheating economy.

She later clarified that a near-term interest rate hike was not something she was "predicting or recommending" on Tuesday evening.

The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, powered by massive government aid and rising vaccinations against COVID-19.

A more comprehensive reading in the form of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday.

The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Caesars Entertainment Inc , which rose 7.8% after the casino operator said it expected to benefit from the economy reopening.

On the Nasdaq 100, the largest gainer was T-Mobile US Inc, which rose 4.4% after it raised full-year postpaid subscriber net additions forecast..

Peloton Interactive Inc plunged by 14.6%, hitting an eight-month low on its announcement to recall its treadmills amid reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident.

Uber Technologies Inc's shares fell over 4% during afterhours trading after reporting a narrower first quarter loss amid strong growth in its food-delivery business, while ride-hailing bookings were flat.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.35 billion shares, compared with the 9.94 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Krystal Hu in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy and Arun Koyyur)

By Krystal Hu and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.34% 2314.77 Delayed Quote.31.62%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.25% 3270.54 Delayed Quote.3.98%
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 7.80% 102.98 Delayed Quote.28.63%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.29% 34230.34 Delayed Quote.11.46%
FACEBOOK INC -1.05% 315.02 Delayed Quote.16.55%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -14.56% 82.62 Delayed Quote.-36.26%
T-MOBILE US 4.40% 134.13 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
DOW INC. 68.07 Delayed Quote.2.79%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 108.96 Delayed Quote.2.69%
MERCK & CO., INC. 77.7 Delayed Quote.2.25%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 357.62 Delayed Quote.2.22%
CATERPILLAR INC. 237.88 Delayed Quote.1.92%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 133.46 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 215.4 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
VISA 229.21 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 181.51 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
THE BOEING COMPANY 228.18 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
Heatmap :