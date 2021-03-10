Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow hits record as inflation fears recede

03/10/2021 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow hit a record high and the S&P 500 climbed Wednesday as lawmakers approved one of the largest stimulus measures in U.S. history.

Earlier, government data showed that core consumer prices rose less than expected last month, easing investor concerns about inflation. Treasury yields inched lower but that failed to deliver a big boost to tech stocks.

The blue-chip Dow closed one-and-a-half percent higher and the S&P 500 rose more than half percent. But the Nasdaq lost all of its early gains in choppy trading to end flat.

Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber says investor's rotation away from tech stocks has more room to run.

"Many people are overweight technology and are fervent technology fans, so there's some time still to go in this rotation, especially when you look at some valuation of tech stocks which are really high."

Meme stock mania intensified as shares of video game retailer GameStop soared as much as 41%, triggering multiple trading halts before paring its gains to close 7% higher. Headphone maker Koss jumped nearly 70%. Retail investors believe Americans will use some of their stimulus check money to buy stocks, especially "meme stocks" promoted on social media platforms.

Roblox made a splashy debut. Shares of the online gaming platform popular among kids jumped 54%, valuing the company at roughly $42 billion.

Shares of GE fell 5%. The conglomerate is combining its aircraft leasing business with that of Irish rival AerCap in a deal worth more than $30 billion.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.46% 32297.02 Delayed Quote.3.91%
NASDAQ 100 -0.33% 12752.067454 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 13068.831852 Delayed Quote.1.44%
S&P 500 0.60% 3898.81 Delayed Quote.1.74%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits record as inflation fears recede
RE
05:22pUS Stocks Rise as Inflation Jitters Fade; Dow Sets Latest Record
MT
05:21pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rise as Inflation Jitters Fade; Dow Sets Latest Record
MT
05:12pDow Soars Above 32000 to Close at Record--Update
DJ
04:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears r..
RE
04:36pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears r..
RE
04:31pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Wednesday
MT
03:59pUS Stocks Set to Close Higher as Inflation Jitters Fade on Muted Consumer Dat..
MT
03:37pUS House Passes $1.9 Trillion Economic Stimulus Package; Bill Includes $1,400..
MT
03:15pDow Poised to Close at Record
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:59pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Chairman and CEO Appears at the White House to Discuss the ..
PU
05:47pGameStop ends up 7.3% after wild swings, other 'meme stocks' soar
RE
05:47pGameStop ends up 7.3% after wild swings, other 'meme stocks' soar
RE
05:38pWALT DISNEY  : ESPN Strikes Seven-Year Deal for Rights to NHL Games
DJ
05:18pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Biden immediately begins selling virus aid plan to public
AQ
05:16pWALT DISNEY CO  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial..
AQ
04:56pBiden Seeks Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses of J&J Covid-19 Vaccine ..
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
THE BOEING COMPANY 245.34 Delayed Quote.6.39%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 50.52 Delayed Quote.4.25%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 342.02 Delayed Quote.3.46%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 127.87 Delayed Quote.2.97%
DOW INC. 64.09 Delayed Quote.2.94%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 232.42 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
INTEL CORPORATION 62.25 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 349.6 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
APPLE INC. 119.98 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ