Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow hits record high as inflation fears recede after data

03/10/2021 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk outside the NYSE is seen in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday with the Dow hitting a record high, as data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February, easing concerns about a spike in inflation.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped from its session highs as data showed core consumer prices index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose less than expected last month.

Focus is on an auction of U.S. 10-year and 30-year debt later in the day for clues to where yields in the recently volatile market may be headed.

"Expectations for near-term inflation to rise is going to remain due to the huge public borrowings, but the tame inflation data that has come today would definitely drive some optimism among investors," said Arthur Weise, chief investment officer at Kingsland Growth Advisors in New York.

Accelerated vaccine rollouts and a new hefty round of fiscal stimulus on the horizon have raised bets on higher inflation, triggering a sharp rise in Treasury yields that knocked off the tech-heavy Nasdaq about 7% from its Feb. 12 record closing high.

The United States plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq extended gains after logging its best one-day percentage jump in four months on Tuesday, helped by a near 20% jump in Tesla Inc's shares as investors picked up momentum stocks that had recently taken a beating due to higher yields.

Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Tesla extended gains by 0.8% and 4% from the previous session, while economy-linked industrial and financial stocks jumped more than 1% each.

The chunk of a $1.9 trillion relief aid, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks popular among retail investors active in online social media forums.

Shares of GameStop jumped another 19%, setting the videogame retailer on track for its longest streak of daily gains in six months and extending a rally that has already doubled the company's market value.

Among other "meme" stocks, Koss Corp and AMC Entertainment climbed 52% and 14%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 174 new highs and 10 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.99% 32105.66 Delayed Quote.3.91%
NASDAQ 100 1.08% 12826.473675 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.23% 13131.584152 Delayed Quote.1.44%
S&P 500 0.84% 3894.06 Delayed Quote.1.74%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
10:37aDJ INDUSTRIAL  : US Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Rose 13.8 Million Barrels Vs. 2...
MT
10:31aTech Stocks Extend Their Rebound
DJ
10:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits record high as inflation fears recede afte..
RE
10:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits record high as inflation fears recede afte..
RE
10:18aGeneral Electric reaffirms 2021 free cash flow outlook
RE
09:46aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher as Inflation Remains Muted
DJ
09:15aNING PAN : For DoorDash, Etsy and Others, Next Test Is Sustaining Pandemic Growt..
DJ
09:11aWall Street Sees Upbeat Open, US Consumer Prices Rise as Expected
MT
08:50aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:43aUS ECONOMICS : February Consumer Prices Rise as Expected, Core Rises Less Than F..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
10:31aGOLDMAN SACHS  : to Present at the Wolfe Virtual FinTech Forum
PU
10:20aBOEING  : Families of Boeing crash victims renew push for FAA changes
AQ
09:59aCHEVRON  : JP Morgan Adjusts Chevron's Price Target to $131 From $129, Maintains..
MT
09:57aCHEVRON  : Truist Adjusts Chevron's Price Target to $130 From $105, Maintains Bu..
MT
09:56aMARKET CHATTER : Apple Reportedly Cutting iPhone 12 Mini Output Due to Supply Co..
MT
09:46a3M  : Michigan Medicine Awards Contract to 3M for Complete Suite of AI-powered C..
PR
09:45aAPPLE  : Stocks have a solid start on Wall Street, led by technology
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 50.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.44%
THE BOEING COMPANY 237.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.03%
DOW INC. 63.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.12%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 336.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.91%
3M COMPANY 184.46 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.81%
INTEL CORPORATION 62.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.12%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 351.53 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.13%
VISA INC. 220.015 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.16%
APPLE INC. 119.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.98%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ