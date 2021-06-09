Log in
EQS-News : Global Investment Bank Announces Global Business Summit Asia 2021

06/09/2021 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS-News / 09/06/2021 / 00:30 EST/EDT 
Global Investment Bank Announces Global Business Summit Asia 2021 
Wednesday, June 9, 2021 12:05 AM 
Topic: 
 
Conferences 
HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Hong Kong-based Global Investment Bank announced its inaugural Global Business 
Summit virtual conference scheduled for August 2021. "Global Investment Bank is pleased to invite the very best 
professionals to come together for an opportunity to review global investment banking, exchange and devise strategies 
towards moving forward in these challenging times," said Global Investment Bank CEO, Colin Chung. 
 
Virtual full-day conference hosted by Global Investment Bank to provide a roadmap to growth of digital and legacy 
banking for professionals working in Greater China, Southeast Asia and East Asia. Summit attendees will network and 
share their insights on raising capital, growing an organization, negotiating with government agencies, increasing 
revenues and employment, attracting new clients, and more. 
The Global Investment Bank summit will also include opportunities for interactive Q&As with Asian business leaders, as 
well as moderated panel discussions discussing global issues facing Asian firms. A core focus area for the conference 
is the growth of digital banking: "Digital banks and the rise of the fintech sector is a fascinating area, and we want 
the opportunity to draw connections and intersections between legacy banking with the disruptive forces of digital 
banking," said Global Investment Bank CEO Chung. 
Panel sessions hosted by Global Investment Bank carry a wide range of topics of intense interest to Asian companies. 
Panelists will discuss everything from how to raise venture money for digital banking, raising capital in Asia, 
establishing capital trust and relationship building. 
"The purpose of the Global Investment Bank summit is to provide a forum for professionals in the field to learn, share 
ideas, and mentor each other as they address current problems in the industry," said Global Investment BankCEO Chung, 
on call from Global Investment Bank Malaysia's office. 
"This summit is designed for individuals who work in many industries, including securities organizations, brokerage 
firms, consulting firms, government agencies, financial institutions and non-profit organizations," said Global 
Investment Bank CEO Chung. The participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of each other and to share their 
ideas on fintech, digital banking, capital in Asia and more. 
Among panelists at Global Investment Bank's summit is GCG Asia CEO Margaret Alexander who said, "We are indeed looking 
forward to speaking at a panel as well as to network and interact with our peers. Digital meetings offer many 
opportunities for exposure, especially at a summit at this scale." 
Digital banks are poised to disrupt mainstream payments fundamentally transforming how bank funds are acquired, 
financed, and spent. "As Fintech payments become more accessible to consumers and businesses we will witness a further 
disruption of payments but this time it will be service providers who will reap the rewards," said GCG Asia's 
Alexander. 
"Digital banks and the fintech sector have captured the imagination of many from China and Southeast Asia in 2021, 
looking at the sizable capital global investing and banking has deployed into the area since last year. This is among 
the reasons why the focus area will be very relevant for us when we convene,' said Global Investment Bank's Chung. 
Other panels of interest Global Investment Bank's summit will be focussed on SPACs for Asian companies considering 
going public via a SPAC merger. A series of virtual breakout rooms for those seeking merger targets, leading global 
investment banks active with SPACs, and investment funds active in SPAC-related PIPE investments. "We have seen the 
uptick of SPAC activity and since SPACs have a more complicated lifecycle and capital structure than the traditional 
IPO, we felt its inclusion is essential," said Chung. 
"We feel it's essential that participants be fully informed and supported by our experts who are in the midst of deal 
flow and informed about changing regulations,' said Global Investment Bank's Chung. 
All panels will be conducted in English with simultaneous translation in Chinese. 
The panels will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hong Kong time. 
Registration for the summit will open on July 21st. 
Company information 
Global Investment Bank is a leading capital trust, financial services and investment institution based in Hong Kong. 
For more information: 
Visit cgexperience 
Hong Kong, SAR 
Website: cgexperience 
Email: info@cgexperience.cloudpage.me 
SOURCE: Global Investment Bank 
 
09/06/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 00:30 ET (04:30 GMT)

