    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05/04 03:14:45 pm EDT
33835.40 PTS   +2.13%
Top Cryptocurrencies Climb; Bitcoin Jumps Above $39,000
MT
FOMC 'Will Not Hesitate' to Move Fed Funds Rate Above Neutral Long-Term Rate if Needed, Fed Chair Powell Says
MT
FOMC Not Actively Considering 75-Basis Point Rate Increase at a Single Meeting, Fed Chair Powell Says
MT
EV firm Atlis plans U.S. stock market listing amid IPO drought

05/04/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - Atlis Motor Vehicles has become the latest startup in the electric-vehicle space to unveil plans for an initial public offering as the global push towards electrification accelerates.

The Mesa, Arizona-based company is developing an electric truck that it says can match the towing and payload capabilities of diesel-powered vehicles and will be optimal for use in the agriculture, utility and construction industries.

The company intends to list on the Nasdaq this summer under the ticker symbol "AMV" and will use the IPO proceeds to scale up operations, it said on Wednesday. Atlis declined to disclose how much it expected to raise through its offering.

While there is strong investor interest in the EV sector due to the success of Tesla Inc and concerns over climate change, Atlis' listing plans come at a time when a global market rout has stalled IPO activity in the United States.

Jitters over the Ukraine conflict and aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve have in recent months forced several companies such as file-sharing firm WeTransfer and bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprise to shelve their listing plans.

However, some heavyweights from the software, technology and automotive sectors - including social media firm Reddit Inc, business software company ServiceTitan and Intel Corp's self-driving car unit Mobileye - are slated to go public in the coming months.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.12% 35877.2 End-of-day quote.-14.64%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.04% 37727.5 End-of-day quote.-20.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.11% 33835.4 Real-time Quote.-8.83%
INTEL CORPORATION 2.06% 46.035 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -2.94% 191.55 Delayed Quote.-17.29%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.24% 12858.86 Real-time Quote.-19.69%
TESLA, INC. 1.88% 926.925 Delayed Quote.-13.96%
03:02pTop Cryptocurrencies Climb; Bitcoin Jumps Above $39,000
MT
02:52pFOMC 'Will Not Hesitate' to Move Fed Funds Rate Above Neutral Long-Term Rate if Needed,..
MT
02:47pFOMC Not Actively Considering 75-Basis Point Rate Increase at a Single Meeting, Fed Cha..
MT
02:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : EV firm Atlis plans U.S. stock market listing amid IPO drough..
RE
02:42pFederal Reserve Raises Benchmark Interest by 50 Basis Points, to Begin Cutting Balance ..
MT
02:41pUS Economy in Good Condition to Withstand Tighter Monetary Policy, Fed Chair Powell Say..
MT
02:38pAdditional 50-Basis Point Increases Should Be 'On the Table at the Next Couple of Meeti..
MT
02:30pWall Street mixed following Fed's interest hike
RE
02:26pFOMC Raise Fed Funds Rate by 50 Basis Points as Expected, Balance Sheet Reduction to Be..
MT
02:08pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for May 4
MT
02:40pAirbus posts 1.2 billion euro profit; will build more A320s
AQ
02:30pJudge Denies Claimants' Bid to Disrupt J&J Talc-Unit Bankruptcy
DJ
02:10pWill The Supreme Court Take The Bait? CVSG Issued And Other Updates In The Amgen v. San..
AQ
12:37pIntel Names Matt Poirier Senior Vice President of Corporate Development
BU
12:03pWith Apple fight ongoing, Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices
RE
11:45aHoneywell Recognized For Exceptional User-Friendly Product Design With Prestigious Red ..
AQ
10:50aCATERPILLAR INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
